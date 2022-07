Housing Trust Group has closed on financing and broken ground on Crescent Place, a new $18.2 million affordable housing community in Arlington Heights, roughly 25 minutes north of Downtown Chicago. Apartments at Crescent Place will be reserved for income-qualifying residents who earn at or below 30 and 60% of area median income (AMI), with rents ranging from $524 to $1,258 per month. Eight of the 40 units at Crescent Place are reserved using Section 811 rental assistance for persons with disabilities to live independently in the community. The property is scheduled to deliver in Spring 2023.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO