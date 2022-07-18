Greenville police investigating Dollar General fire

Greenville police are investigating why someone set fire to the Dollar General on Statonsburg Road on Thursday.

Greenville Fire-Rescue reported shortly before 5 p.m. Friday that the fire at 3100 Statonsburg Road was intentional but provided no additional details.

Fire officials said the Greenville Police Department will release information about the criminal investigation at a later date.

Greenville’s fire marshal, along with Greenville police and representatives from the Office of State Fire Marshal and State Bureau of Investigation were examining the building mid-Friday morning. The SBI is continuing to assist police with the investigation.

Greenville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department also responded. A total of 40 firefighters stayed through the night to extinguish hot spots.

According to a fire department news release, heavy smoke was seen coming from the building when firefighters arrived. The release said the fire was deemed under control in about 45 minutes. Two trucks with aerial apparatus sprayed water on the structure’s roof.

The firefighters first action was to remove full propane tanks kept at the store’s entrance. They entered the store to try to extinguish the blaze.

Given that the store sells a number of products that are either explosive or flammable, such as aerosol products and cleaning supplies, the firefighters were pulled from the building and the trucks with aerial apparatus were deployed to extinguish the fire from the roof.

When metal siding along the roof’s edge began falling off, one aerial unit was lowered to spray it and the section of wall left exposed. The second unit sprayed water on the front of the building.

The store is in a busy intersection near I-587 where a Walmart Neighborhood Market, a Speedway and other commercial and residential developments are located. None of those structures were in danger from the fire but smoke blanketed the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Fire Chief Carson Sanders said Thursday three employees were in the building and evacuated when the fire was discovered. No customers were there at the time.

No firefighters or employees were injured.

A representative of Dollar General said Thursday he could not comment on the fire.

According to Pitt County tax records, the building is owned by MDC NC1 LP, a San Diego, California, based limited partnership. The 9,194 square foot structure was built in 2011 on a 1.36 acre lot. The building and lot have a combined value of $1.3 million, according to tax records.