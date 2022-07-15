ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Resting Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gurriel will sit Friday against the Athletics. Gurriel...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

J.J. Matijevic sitting for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Matijevic is being replaced at first base by Yuli Gurriel versus Athletics starter Jared Koenig. In 42 plate appearances this season, Matijevic has a .154 batting average with a .573 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we're yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest. Truly a tough blow for the fantasy owners who had stashed him since the beginning of the season.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On base thrice, swipes bag

Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Tagged with four runs

Rogers (4-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia. Rogers turned in three scoreless innings to begin Sunday's contest. The Phillies broke out in the fourth, plating four runs in the frame, including a two-run shot from Yairo Munoz. It was the first time Rogers completed six innings since his April 28 win in Washington. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly to 5.46 with a 78:39 K:BB through 84 innings entering the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sitting in third straight

Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he enters Sunday with an active seven-game hitting streak, Hampson will find himself on the bench for the third game in a row to close out the Rockies' first-half schedule. Now that Kris Bryant has returned from the paternity list and with C.J. Cron having overcome a recent wrist injury, the Rockies don't look like they'll have an everyday spot in the infield or outfield available for Hampson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rays Take Series From Orioles Thanks to Brett Phillips' 3-Run Homer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a long, long, long couple of months for Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips, who's been horrifically bad at the plate. But that all changed on Sunday, when Phillips hit a three-run homer in the third inning, giving the Rays a six-run lead. They held on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 to take the series and finish the first half of the season with a 51-41 record, which is good enough to lead the American League wild-card race.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy