'I Would Have Loved To Keep Him' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Departing Reds Star

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken in glowing terms about one of the players who left the club this summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Preparations for the new campaign are well underway with Liverpool already two games into their pre-season schedule and after a busy start to the transfer window.

Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay have all arrived at the club but Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams have all exited over recent weeks.

Klopp was asked recently (via Liverpoolfc.com ) to assess Minamino's time at the club after he departed for Monaco in search of more game time.

"Yes, he will succeed in Ligue 1, I wish him all the best. We miss him, honestly. He is a fantastic player and he was a fantastic part of our squad.

"We should not forget that as an offensive player coming to Liverpool in a time when the settled front three were Mane, Firmino and Salah and the new signing was Diogo Jota, it is not like you have to be a bad player to not be in the first line-up. No, you have to be a world-class player to be around and be the next one coming on.

"Taki did incredibly well for us and I would have loved to keep him, but I understand 100 per cent he wants to play more often and more regularly. That’s absolutely right from his point of view, 100 per cent. We wish him all the best."

IMAGO / PA Images

The German also gave credit to the 27-year-old for his contribution to Liverpool's domestic cup double last season and believes he will do well in Ligue 1.

"We can easily say we would not have won one trophy if Taki Minamino had not been with us last year, he scored all the decisive goals to get us to the final. I know that he enjoyed his time at Liverpool but of course he wanted to play more, that’s why it made sense to move on and go to Monaco, which is a super club for him. I am really convinced he will do incredibly well."

Japan international Minamino grew to be a popular player amongst staff, teammates, and supporters at Liverpool and everyone will watch with interest as to how the next chapter of his career unfolds.

