“People can pretend it’s not real, but that’s exactly what they’re doing… pretending!”. The moment it became clear that General Hospital‘s Esme had framed Trina for a crime she didn’t commit, the hackles of many fans went up. While the show failed to directly address the implications of what had gone down, it was right there for anyone to see… in black and white, one might say.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO