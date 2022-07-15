ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Planned Water Outage in the Southern Heights Area

enid.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, OK (July 15, 2022)— City of Enid officials announced today, that beginning on...

www.enid.org

KOCO

Crews from across Oklahoma help battle large wildfire in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — As we head into another week of extremely high fire danger, crews are still battling a wildfire that's been burning since Friday in Blaine County. Gov. Kevin Stitt called on the Oklahoma National Guard to help battle the flames and provide relief to first responders. But National Guard members aren't the only ones stepping up.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs July 15-17

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:25 a.m. police responded to Lake Ponca for an intoxicated male on a picnic table yelling. At 1:12 a.m. police responded to the Comfort Inn for a report of a male passed out. The subject woke up and went to his room.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews have large wildfire under control in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — Several agencies are battling a large wildfire that sparked overnight in Blaine County. The Blaine County Fire Department said flames burned more than 1,000 acres near the town of Hitchcock on Thursday. Crews have the fire under control, and authorities plan to start mapping out...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City man in critical condition following accident

BILLINGS — A Ponca City man is in critical condition following a DUI accident reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 in the northbound lanes near mile marker 207 northeast of Billings. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released the name of the 43-year-old motorcyclist pending notification of...
BILLINGS, OK
lutheranmuseum.com

Sheboygan Girl Meets Farrar Boy in Alva, Oklahoma

I was a Lutheran educator for many years. During that time, I met quite a few Lutheran teacher couples that were made up of two people whose hometowns were very distant from one another. Even my marriage is made up of a St. Louis city boy who married a Minnesota farm girl who got married in Memphis. Such situations are common when Lutheran teachers are called to serve at congregations far from their homes, who then meet and marry another Lutheran teacher. However, I don’t think you find farming is an occupation that brings far-distant pairs together. Today is such a story.
ALVA, OK
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Grant County residents injured in accident

MEDFORD — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that four residents of Jet are injured following a one-vehicle accident that occurred today at 2:30 a.m. on Harmon Road and County Road 900 southwest of Medford in Grant County. Troopers report that Charles Leslie Smith, 55, was driving a 2001 Dodge...
MEDFORD, OK
kaynewscow.com

Blackwell man arrested after stealing gas and fighting with officers

BLACKWELL — A Blackwell resident is being held on probable cause after stealing gas, attempting to elude police and threatening officers with a sledge hammer. Police report that 45-year-old Aaron J. Bell went to the Valero, 728 N. Main at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and allegedly stole gas. Officers reportedly...
BLACKWELL, OK
News Break
Politics
kaynewscow.com

Arkansas City teen sentenced on DUI and homicide charges

NEWKIRK — Walker Moulton, 19, Winfield, Kan., entered a guilty plea in Kay County District Court today to an amended charge of misdemeanor negligent homicide and a misdemeanor charge of DUI while under 21. Moulton, 2021 Arkansas City High School graduate, was originally charged with first degree manslaughter and...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
KFOR

2 injured while car surfing in rural Oklahoma area

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK

