Planned Water Outage in the Southern Heights Area

I was a Lutheran educator for many years. During that time, I met quite a few Lutheran teacher couples that were made up of two people whose hometowns were very distant from one another. Even my marriage is made up of a St. Louis city boy who married a Minnesota farm girl who got married in Memphis. Such situations are common when Lutheran teachers are called to serve at congregations far from their homes, who then meet and marry another Lutheran teacher. However, I don’t think you find farming is an occupation that brings far-distant pairs together. Today is such a story.

ALVA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO