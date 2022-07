Allyson Felix is wrapping up her legendary track and field career in an appropriate way: with one last world championship medal. Felix secured a bronze in the mixed 4x400-meter relay on June 15 at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, OR, winning her 20th world championship medal alongside teammates Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon. It was a fitting world championships send-off — on American soil, no less! — for the most decorated US track and field athlete of all time.

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO