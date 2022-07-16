ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer rumours: Barcelona agree Lewandowski deal; Chelsea return for Kounde

By 90min
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest transfer...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern Munich

Barcelona have completed the long-awaited signing of Robert Lewandowski from German champions Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old, who is widely heralded as one of the game's top strikers, had been pushing for an exit from Bayern all summer after growing frustrated with a lack of movement in contract negotiations, publicly insisting that Barca was his preferred destination.
SOCCER
90min

Transfer rumours: Ronaldo reacts to Sporting claim; Chelsea confident on Kounde

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portuguese reports linking him with a move back to former club Sporting CP are ‘fake’ after his car was supposedly seen at their stadium. Barcelona are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who has long been on the radar of Chelsea. The Catalan giants also remain keen on prising Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso away from Stamford Bridge despite their financial woes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Rumours
90min

Billy Gilmour eyeing Thomas Tuchel talks after Chelsea pre-season exit

Billy Gilmour will look to speak with Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea return to England to seek some answers about his future. The Scottish midfielder returned from his loan spell with Norwich this summer and initially jetted off to the United States with Tuchel's first team, only to be dismissed from the group after the first game alongside fellow youngsters Armando Broja, Harvey Vale and Tino Anjorin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Oleksandr Zinchenko agrees contract with Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko has agreed a four-year contract with Arsenal ahead of his prospective move to north London, 90min understands. The Gunners are looking to improve their midfield options and Zinchenko wants to play in his more natural position, having largely featured as a left back at the Etihad. Terms over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Sarina Wiegman hopeful of returning to touchline for England vs Spain

Sarina Wiegman has admitted she's 'very hopeful' of returning to the touchline for England's Euro 2022 quarter final clash with Spain, having missed the Lionesses' final group stage victory over Northern Ireland due to Covid-19. Wiegman tested positive for Covid ahead of the Northern Ireland fixture on Friday 15 July,...
SPORTS
90min

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Kalidou Koulibaly can emulate Thiago Silva

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel believes new signing Kalidou Koulibaly can emulate fellow centre-back Thiago Silva and play well into his 30s. Koulibaly has completed a €40m (£34m) move to Chelsea from Napoli, signing a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge before flying out to Las Vegas to join the Blues' tour of the US.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Chelsea sign teenage forward Lucy Watson from Sheffield United

Chelsea have unveiled the signing of teenage forward Lucy Watson from Sheffield United. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, keeping her with the Blues until 2024. Emma Hayes confirmed her immediate plans for the youngster were to send her out on loan ahead of the coming season to ensure she plays regular, first team football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Erik ten Hag discusses Man Utd's pressing following pre-season win

Erik ten Hag has given an insight into how he wants his Manchester United team to play, stating that his players need to improve the 'timing' of their pressing. Ten Hag's side have impressed in their first few pre-season games, beating Crystal Palace, Melbourne City and thumping Liverpool 4-0 during their tour of Australia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Joe Gomez explains decision to sign new Liverpool contract

Joe Gomez has admitted that he understands the surprise surrounding his decision to extend his contract at Liverpool. The 25-year-old has tumbled down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and was restricted to just four Premier League starts last season, but he still opted to commit his long-term future to the club earlier this summer by signing a new five-year contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

AC Milan prioritise move for Charles De Ketelaere over Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan are prioritising finalising a move for Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere over Hakim Ziyech, 90min understands. The reigning Serie A champions have been surprisingly quiet in the summer transfer window thus far, with their only notable signing being Divock Origi - who was a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 season.
SOCCER
90min

Bayern Munich reach €80m agreement with Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Netherlands centre back Matthijs de Ligt. De Ligt signed for the Italian giants in 2019 after starring in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi finals and while he was initially behind Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the pecking order in Turin, he soon established himself in the starting XI and impressed.
UEFA
90min

Davinson Sanchez hails Antonio Conte & Tottenham's new signings

Davinson Sanchez has praised the 'mentality' Antonio Conte has brought to Tottenham Hotspur since joining last November. After a disastrous start to the 2021/22 season under Nuno Espirito Santo, Conte was brought in to steady the ship and secure UEFA Champions League qualification - two targets he was able to achieve.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Esme Morgan column: England’s counter attack ability will be key against Spain

I’ve been really impressed with England at the Euros. The first match against Austria wasn’t always the most enjoyable watch because the enormity of the occasion made it a nervy affair, but getting the win was such a weight off the team’s shoulders and you could see how much confidence and freedom they were able to play with against Norway. Everyone looked like they were playing five-aside in the playground with their mates, just having so much fun.
SPORTS
90min

Emile Smith Rowe hopes Champions League disappointment will 'fuel' Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe believes the Gunners' failure to reach the Champions League last season will act as 'fuel' in 2022/23. A number of late-season defeats - including against arch-rivals Tottenham - saw Arsenal relinquish their grip on a top four place, ultimately finishing fifth as Spurs agonisingly took the last Champions League place at their expense.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Erik ten Hag labels Christian Eriksen an 'absolute advantage' for Man Utd

Manchester United are at an ‘absolute advantage’ thanks to the signing of Christian Eriksen in the words of new manager Erik ten Hag. Eriksen was confirmed as United’s second signing of the summer on Friday, following in the footsteps of Tyrell Malacia and shortly before the club also announced a deal with Ajax to land centre-back Lisandro Martinez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Jesse Lingard: West Ham close in after further contract talks

Jesse Lingard is edging closer to a return to West Ham United after a breakthrough in contract talks with his representatives, 90min understands. The 29-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of June, but has been in no hurry to decide his future amid a flurry of interest from clubs both at home and abroad.
MLS
90min

How to watch Man City vs Club America pre-season friendly in United States

Manchester City will get their pre-season campaign underway against Mexican side Club America on Thursday. The reigning Premier League champions look a little different heading into this new season, with a few big signings filling the voids left behind by a number of high-profile departures, so Pep Guardiola will be keen to use this pre-season to get his squad gelling again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Rangers confirm signing of Ben Davies from Liverpool

Rangers have confirmed the signing of defender Ben Davies from Liverpool, with the player signing a four year contract at the club. Davies was signed by the Reds amid an injury crisis in 2021 - while Virgil van Dijk and a number of other defenders were out injured - but didn't make a single appearance for the club. The 26-year-old spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at Championship club Sheffield United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

729
Followers
6K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy