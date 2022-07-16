Transfer rumours: Barcelona agree Lewandowski deal; Chelsea return for Kounde

I’ve been really impressed with England at the Euros. The first match against Austria wasn’t always the most enjoyable watch because the enormity of the occasion made it a nervy affair, but getting the win was such a weight off the team’s shoulders and you could see how much confidence and freedom they were able to play with against Norway. Everyone looked like they were playing five-aside in the playground with their mates, just having so much fun.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO