More than 1 million residents of the Fairfax Health District have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The milestone in the roughly 19-month-long vaccination campaign came within the past week, according to the Fairfax County Health Department, which puts the current count at 1,001,144 people, or 84.6% of the population. The health district encompasses Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO