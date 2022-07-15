ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expecting Rolling Blackouts, Texas Bitcoin Miners Halt Activity

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin miners are halting activity in Texas amid concerns the energy grid will buckle under a prolonged heat wave and cause rolling blackouts across the state, Bloomberg first reported. Texas is one of the largest crypto-mining hubs, by computing power, in the world. For crypto mining companies such as...

