Reporter settles with newspaper over plagiarism accusation

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway. Florida Highway Patrol says the hauler’s semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon Monday near St. Cloud, south of Orlando. Officials say the driver pulled the truck over to the turnpike’s outside shoulder. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames. The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO