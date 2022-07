Cloud9 has signed one of its former League of Legends stars, Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam, to its coaching staff. Zeyzal made his LCS debut with Cloud9 in 2018, and played in the league for three seasons. He will work under head coach Max Waldo, who took over the role at the helm of Cloud9’s coaching staff in February.

