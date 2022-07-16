ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Paintings exhibit channels positive energy

By Angela Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The exhibit "Positive Energy: Recent Paintings by Mary Ellen Strack" will be displayed through Sept. 1 in the SAA Collective Gallery in...

www.myjournalcourier.com

classicchicagomagazine.com

The 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival

When the weather blesses Chicago with a gorgeous summer weekend, what better way to take advantage of such lovely weather than with an outdoor play under the stars. Thanks to Philip Vidal’s article “About the Town in July” it discusses about The 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival, which kicked off on July 1st and goes on until August 6th, playing at The Ewing Theatre which is located at the corner of Emerson St. and Towanda Ave. 48 Sunset Rd, Bloomington. King Lear (Playing July 9-August 4) is the performance I chose to attend; the other performance is Much Ado About Nothing (Playing July 2-August 5). A pleasant evening outdoors with a live show to compliment the night would be unwise to pass up such an event!
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local flea market tradition continues for 34th year

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Between May and October for the last 34 years, there has been a flea market on the third Sunday of the month. Thousands of Midwestern collectors show up each year devoted exclusively to the finest antiques, collectibles, and crafts. The flea market features more than 450 dealers representing 17 states, including Illinois.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
My Journal Courier

Jacksonville Rotary rebranding tree-planting program

Two white dogwood trees are standing sentinel outside of the Morgan County Health Department in honor of two former nurses. The trees memorialize the lives of the grandmother and mother of Anthony Stephens. His grandmother, Jean Cochran Cornelius, and his mother, Nancy Kay Cornelius Stephens, were both longtime workers in the health care field.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Photo: Yard of the Week

Toni Hill's property at 603 N. Prairie St. is this week's Jacksonville Yard of the Week. Mayor Andy Ezard picks a different property to honor each week in recognition of homeowners' efforts to keep their yards looking nice.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Band of brothers: They share a birthday, Army service (although in different wars) and now an Honor Flight

Proving the proverb "blood is thicker than water" requires little more than talking with Marvin and Jim Ford. The brothers not only share the same birthday, but they socialize together, fish together and golf together. And on July 19, the pair will head to Washington, D.C., together as part of the latest Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Marvin, 90, of Jacksonville, and Jim, 79, both were born on July 30. Both were drafted and served in the U.S. Army. Beyond that, some differences emerge - Marvin served during the Korean War and Jim during the Vietnam War.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Former Jacksonville Resident Spreading Transplant Awareness After Heart Transplant

A former Jacksonville resident and heart transplant recipient was given another rare opportunity last week, this time on the golf course. 34-year-old Clay Yates of Springfield took the ceremonial first shot at the Memorial Health Championship last Thursday morning. Yates underwent surgery for a heart transplant in August of 2019 after he was diagnosed with heart failure.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
capitolwolf.com

Zimmers “99 pct sure” he’s done

When you see the construction going on around District 186, school board vice president Mike Zimmers – saying he stuck around long enough to see the fruits of those labors -wants you to remember the vote for an additional sales tax. “We had not passed anything here since 1984,”...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur teacher re-learning how to walk after crash

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – Last month, a Decatur teacher and coach woke up from a five-week coma. Now, her family says she’s finally getting back on her feet. 24-year-old Amber Johnson’s family said in a Facebook post it’s her “competitive runner’s mindset” that has helped her come this far, and will push her as she […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield crews respond to fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire crews are on the scene of a fire. In a Facebook post, fire officials said it happened near 5th and Cedar streets. They stated heavy black smoke was coming from the second floor. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
