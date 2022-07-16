Kidzeum celebrates four years of encouraging kids to enjoy science

Proving the proverb "blood is thicker than water" requires little more than talking with Marvin and Jim Ford. The brothers not only share the same birthday, but they socialize together, fish together and golf together. And on July 19, the pair will head to Washington, D.C., together as part of the latest Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Marvin, 90, of Jacksonville, and Jim, 79, both were born on July 30. Both were drafted and served in the U.S. Army. Beyond that, some differences emerge - Marvin served during the Korean War and Jim during the Vietnam War.

JACKSONVILLE, IL