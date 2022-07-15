ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Brush fire burning in Richmond near Point Pinole

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire is burning in the area Giant Highway and Collins Avenue in Richmond as...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Update: Forward progress of brush fire burning near Brentwood stopped

BRENTWOOD -- Crews in Contra Costa County have stopped the forward progress of a fire burning along Deer Valley Road Monday afternoon that was threatening structures. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District issued an alert at around 2:45 p.m. regarding the fire burning along Deer Valley Road near Marsh Creek Road southwest of Brentwood. According to reports, a second alarm has been called.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Latest vegetation fire in Pittsburg burns 39 acres near homes

PITTSBURG -- Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near homes in Pittsburg Monday, the latest in a series of fires in the area. The Alta Fire was burning in the area of the 3900 block of Alta Vista Circle. Crews from both Cal Fire and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) were fighting the fire with the help of helicopter water drops.
PITTSBURG, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residential Fire in Daly City Displaces 13 People, 2 Dogs

A fire in a residential parking garage in Daly City displaced 13 people on Friday morning, along with two dogs, North County Fire Authority officials said. One dog was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but no other injuries were reported. The fire broke was reported at 8:32 a.m....
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Brush fire burns near Brentwood

(KRON) — Cal Fire units have stopped forward progress on a brush fire that threatened structures on the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road, Con Fire said. The fire is now 100 percent contained. Con Fire reported the fire to be 30 acres in size. Cal Fire later said...
BRENTWOOD, CA
City
Richmond, VA
KTVU FOX 2

Grass fire breaks out in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Firefighters were battling a grassfire in Pittsburg. The fire was in area of Alta Visa Circle. The city of Pittsburg said it was at the old golf course near a water tank. The city shared photos of dark smoke emerging from the scene where power lines stood.
PITTSBURG, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Crews Expect Several More Days of Flooding to Extinguish Marsh Fire

A Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said Sunday the district anticipates "several more days" of flooding marsh area near Bay Point and Pittsburg in an attempt to extinguish the Marsh Fire, which has burned since May. Con Fire tweeted Sunday afternoon that approximately 20,000 gallons per minute are flowing...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS News

Update: Forward progress of brush fire near Highway 101 in Sausalito stopped

MARIN CITY -- Crews have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire by the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Sausalito Monday that earlier triggered a shelter-in-place order and some evacuations, according to authorities. The Marin County Sheriff's Office sent an initial alert about the fire, dubbed the...
KRON4 News

RV fire reported in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department (SRFD) received reports of an RV fire in Doyle Park Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. The call came in around 3:20 p.m., and the fire was reportedly spreading to nearby trees. Firefighters at the scene requested assistance from an additional fire engine due to the threat to nearby structures. Four fire engines, one ladder truck, and one Battalion Chief have been dispatched.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Four firefighters injured after fire engines collide

Four Oakland firefighters were injured Sunday morning when two ladder trucks collided. According to an Oakland Fire Department spokesperson, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on 20th St. and Broadway near where the crews were responding to a fire in a now vacant building formerly owned by Pacific Gas and Electric building.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two ladder trucks collided on the way to a structure fire, Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –Two ladder trucks with Oakland Fire Department (OFD) collided Sunday around 8 a.m. on the way to a structure fire, according to a statement from OFD. Each of the ladder trucks carries five personnel on board. Four firefighters on the trucks were taken to the hospital but have since been released. Two other firefighters were approved to head back to work Sunday at their fire station.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 killed in Napa County light plane crash

NAPA -- The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday evening said two people were killed when their small plane crashed Sunday morning near Berryessa Estates in Napa County. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to 1-2 acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police investigate fatal shooting in area of S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd.

Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, July 15, in the area of S. 49th Street and Cutting Boulevard. Just after 10 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area, police said. Officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters respond to fire in San Pablo

SAN PABLO, Calif. - Firefighters on Friday responded to a two-alarm blaze in San Pablo, fire officials said. The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 3000 Giant Road. The Richmond Fire Department sent all its units to the fire and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District sent some units as well.
SAN PABLO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in Oakland fatal car crash

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a fatal car crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday evening. Officers received a report of a traffic collision with a pedestrian in the 6100 block of Bancroft Avenue just past 10:00 p.m. Sunday, police said. : Granada Bowl to open again following deadly...
OAKLAND, CA
KDRV

3 dead in fatal crash on Highway 97

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Three people are dead and others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on Highway 97 near milepost 230, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says a Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly slowed down. The driver of the Suburban, 58-year-old Andrew Castiricone from San Carlos, California, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky from San Mateo hit the vehicle behind it. This was a Subaru, driven by 34-year-old Kevin Richard Smith from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by 63-year-old Robert Brian Anderson from Chico sustained damage from the crash debris.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVU FOX 2

Granada Bowl to open again following deadly shooting

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Granada Bowl in says they will open again on Monday at 4:00 p.m. following a shooting on Saturday that left one man dead and two others injured. The bowling alley says they expect to have shortened hours until further notice. "The staff and management of Granada Bowl...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Case Of Tent Lit On Fire In Stockton, Leaving 1 Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries. The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire. Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries. Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire. Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident. More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA

