HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- In another step toward healing in Highland Park, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra opened the performance at the Ravinia Festival Friday evening with a special tribute to the Highland Park Strong. Monday will mark two weeks since a massacre left seven people dead and dozens wounded when a man opened fire upon the July 4th parade. Ravinia, which is itself in Highland Park, closed for a week out of respect to those impacted by the July 4th shooting. Now, the community is hoping music will help heal. It rained Friday evening, but that...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO