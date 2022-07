Income and property taxpayers in Illinois can expect to start seeing state rebate checks sometime the second week of September, just before the November election. Illinois lawmakers approved rebates as part of the budget that began July 1. Individual income tax filers will get $50 each and $100 per dependent up to three. Property taxpayers will get up to $300 additional, depending on the value of their home.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO