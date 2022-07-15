ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox

NPR
 3 days ago

Public health experts know what it takes to get a disease outbreak under control - widespread testing and treatment, vaccines made available to those most at risk. In the last two months of the monkeypox outbreak, the response in the U.S. has not met the need. Today, the CDC and other...

www.npr.org

The Independent

Biden could declare national climate emergency as soon as this week

Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as soon as this week following stalled talks in Congress, reports The Washington Post.The possible measure comes just days after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, told party leaders that he won’t support the Democrats’ attempt to push through an economic package this month, which would include billions to fight the climate crisis.Mr Biden could invoke the emergency to provide his administration with the power to decrease carbon emissions and produce more clean energy. By declaring a national emergency, the President can open up a variety of powers without input...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Fauci says he is not retiring yet and will make an announcement when the time comes

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will step down from his current position before the end of President Biden's term, but is far from making an official announcement. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said before that there is a "finite element to his tenure," but an interview with Politico sparked reports of retirement for the nation's top infectious disease expert.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
The Independent

Jan 6 hearing still on despite chairman Bennie Thompson testing positive for Covid

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riot on January 6 will proceed with its primetime hearing despite Chairman Bennie Thompson testing positive for Covid-19.Spokesman Tim Mulvey said the hearings would proceed as scheduled.“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.”Mr Thompson, who is 74 and also chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, revealed on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. “Gratefully, I am vaccinated and boosted”, he said. “I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Reproductive rights groups want to make it easier to prevent pregnancy

As some states move to ban or severely restrict abortion, some reproductive justice advocates want to make sure birth control is more accessible. One strategy is to make the pill available over the counter, which the FDA is going to consider in the coming months. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us now to talk about it. Hey, Allison.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

A new report blames all levels of law enforcement for a systemic failure in Uvalde

A damning new report into the school shooting at Uvalde, Texas, released earlier today said that nearly 400 officers responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary. But a series of what investigators called, quote, "systemic failures and egregious poor decision-making," unquote, led to confusion, poor communication and ultimately an inadequate response among the local, state and federal officers on scene. That led to police waiting more than an hour to confront the gunman. Twenty-one people died in May, including 19 students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox
NPR

As weather disasters increase, deaths from them have actually fallen

While natural disasters have occurred more frequently over the past 50 years, they have caused fewer total deaths. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speak with Vox staff writer Umair Irfan about the paradox. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. With Spain and Portugal saying that hundreds of people have died from the heat waves sweeping...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

A dire moment in the pandemic ... was the chance he'd been waiting for

Never let a crisis go to waste. That's become the rallying cry of a group of scientists from middle-income countries. They say the COVID pandemic proved that wealthy countries cannot be counted on to share new vaccines, so they have come up with a game-changing plan. NPR's Nurith Aizenman caught up with them at an auditorium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Texas legislative panel releases a scathing report on the Uvalde shooting

Why did it take close to 400 officers so long to confront one gunman?. Texas lawmakers ordered an investigation of the mass shooting in Uvalde. They found a series of failures and poor decision making. Above all, nobody made the decision to move in quickly with the enormous firepower that was on the scene.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

How language can include — or exclude — trans people

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with trans activist Mara Keisling about the debate over language and the trans community. There was an exchange during a recent Senate hearing about abortion policy that set off a furious side debate. It was less about abortion and really more about language. The whole exchange is too long to repeat here, but this is the part that set off the Twitter threads and think pieces, when it got heated between law professor Khiara Bridges and Republican Senator Josh Hawley when Senator Hawley noted that professor Bridges used the term people with a capacity for pregnancy rather than women.
SOCIETY
NPR

The pandemic widened the education gap for students of color

Test scores of Latino students fell sharply during the pandemic. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Amalia Chamorro, education policy director for UNIDOS U.S., about the findings. Parents and educators are concerned about the adverse effects the pandemic has had on student achievement. Elementary and middle school students in the U.S. saw sharp declines in math and reading scores compared to 2019, and the pandemic widened the gap for students of color. Amalia Chamorro is the education policy director for UnidosUS. The organization is tracking how Latino students fared during the pandemic. She joins me now. Welcome.
EDUCATION
NPR

Politics chat: The ghost of the Build Back Better Bill; Dems likely to lose seats

We'll start this hour looking at how the Democrats' once-mighty social spending package, the Build Back Better Bill, has gradually dwindled to a shadow of itself. It started more than a year ago as a $3.5 trillion catchall for climate spending, universal pre-K and tax hikes on the wealthy. Now the most recognizable parts of the bill that will get passed might be a few health care provisions. We're joined, as usual, for our politics look ahead by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") Aniya Morina first discovered psychology in high school. ANIYA MORINA: I fell in love with it and just learning how the brain works and how, like, people operate and stuff and why they do the things that they do.
ECONOMY
NPR

Where is the economy likely to go next?

Gas prices are falling and are likely to continue to do so, but not fast enough for Linda Varnes-Walker. LINDA VARNES-WALKER: Between the gas and the food prices rising constantly, it's just awful for me. RASCOE: She's 69, retired, and inflation is forcing her to sacrifice. VARNES-WALKER: I'm diabetic. I...
BUSINESS
NPR

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might never expect, even half a world away. That's been the case for Sarah Cohen. Cohen is the founder and CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, a small company that makes hand-cooked kettle-style chips in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. When Cohen first heard about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, like much of the world, she thought it was awful but had little to do with her. She was wrong because not long after the invasion, she realized she wouldn't be getting her regular shipment of sunflower seed oil. That's because something like 80% of the world's sunflower seeds are grown in Ukraine and Russia, but Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and blockade of the shipping lanes through the Black Sea has made the final product, sunflower seed oil, very hard to come by. And we're not telling a trade secret here. Sunflower oil was a crucial part of her chipmaking process.
INDUSTRY

