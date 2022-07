(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission has lined up $650,000 to launch a two-year pilot program that aims to provide a "help desk" to buoy small businesses. “Getting out there now while federal relief resources are coming to states and local communities gives us the best chance of saving jobs and building stability in traditionally underserved communities and businesses,” explained Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho in a statement.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO