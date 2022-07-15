ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Lowdown: Is This the New Consequence of Filming Cops?

yr.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ability for regular civilians to record police has changed a lot of things, but now states like Arizona...

yr.media

Comments / 0

Related
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Arizona

From mesas and mountains to deserts and plateaus, Arizona has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations. Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Arizona:. Jerry Maguire. Though the whole movie wasn't filmed in Arizona, Jerry Maguire had many scenes shot at...
kslnewsradio.com

Arizona man in jail following highspeed chase in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 34-year-old Arizona man is in custody following a Monday morning highspeed chase through Garfield and Kane counties. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis E. Heisler, of Phoenix, was able to flee from police. He fled after being stopped by a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for running a stop sign. Heisler, another adult and two children were outside the car when Heisler was able to force his way past officers and into the car and fled.
KANE COUNTY, UT
Phoenix New Times

Study: Arizonans Led Toilet Paper Panic Buying During Pandemic

We all remember March 2020, and the moment the world stopped turning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We all remember the uncertainty and the empty shelves. Nowhere was that more keenly felt than in the toilet paper aisle. We all remember that panicky sense that we wouldn't be able to wipe our own asses.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Stunning Arizona monsoon footage

FOX 10 viewers sent in pretty amazing footage from a monsoon that rolled through the Phoenix area on Sunday, July 17. We're talking walls of dust, high gusts of wind, strong rain and heavy storm damage.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KGUN 9 Tucson News

ADOT unveils four new specialty license plates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation revealed four new specialty license plates Monday. The plates carry themes supporting Arizona 4-H, Arizona Education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbird Charities. “We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

What is 2-1-1 Arizona? – Call 211 or Visit: 211Arizona.org

In Arizona, we have a dedicated 3 digit Information and Referral number by simply dialing 211. Arizona Information and Referral Service operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and every day of the year. Live-operator service is available at all times in English and Spanish, and assistance is available in other languages via real-time interpreter services. 2-1-1. Arizona operators will help individuals and families find resources that are available to them locally, throughout the state, and provide connections to critical services that can improve, and save, lives, including:
VAIL, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
WIKIEUP, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Host Producer#Yr Media
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona cities ranked among nation’s sweatiest

PHOENIX — Arizona’s hot weather is described as “dry heat,” but that doesn’t stop the state from having some of the sweatiest cities in the nation. Among the largest 200 cities in the country, MyDatingAdviser.com found three Arizona cities rank among the top 25 where people sweat the most.
PHOENIX, AZ
thevailvoice.com

What the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act is and How it Can Help You as a Business owner and Consumer

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”. The Arizona Consumer Fraud Act (the Act) provides a person (which could be a person or business as defined under the Act) with a legal remedy when harmed by any person, by an unlawful act, use, or practice in connection with a sale or advertisement of merchandise. The Act prohibits unfair and deceptive business practices. The Act broadly defines “Person” as any natural person or the person’s legal representative, partnership, domestic or foreign corporation, any company, trust, business entity, or association, any agent, employee, salesman, partner, officer, director, member, stockholder, associate, or trustee. Irrespective of whether the questionable act or practice was intentionally misleading, deceptive or caused damage, the challenged act could be declared an unlawful practice.
ARIZONA STATE
x1071.com

Brother, sister sentenced for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A brother and sister were sentenced earlier this week for trafficking methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Douglas Mack, 45, of Phoenix, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in March...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Human remains found on Arizona Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains found near Three Points on Friday afternoon. According to Pima County Sheriff Department, the remains were found near the area of Arizona Highway 286 Milepost 34. Search and Rescue Deputies responded to recover the remains. Deputies said nothing suspicious was noted. ——-
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

One Arizona Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food. Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Guest Editorial: Dems are trying to help out Kari Lake, and Completely Forgot the Lessons of 2016

I really wish I didn’t feel the need to talk about how the Arizona Democrats seem to be doing everything in their power to fail. The thought of GOP majorities and Kari Lake as Governor is not exactly a fun thought. I had hoped that after the Pima County Democratic Party’s abject failure to engage anyone near the political middle, their more mature parent would step in and show the way.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

No A/C in extreme heat: How to get relief after monsoon storms cut power to thousands in East Valley

MESA, Ariz. — Thousands in the East Valley were left without power Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms caused numerous outages. Salt River Project (SRP) technicians are estimating that some of the outages won't be restored until late Monday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to hit around 109 degrees. See live power updates on SRP's website here.
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Monsoon Storms Cause Severe Damage, Leave Thousands Without Power

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. The storm tore down several power lines across the state. You can view a map of the SRP outage by clicking here and a map of the APS outage by clicking here.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To A 3-Story, High-Speed Waterslide

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by going down a three-story, high-speed waterslide?. Only In Your State reported that Arizona is home to a huge waterslide that is not for the faint of heart. Located at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, the waterslide is the perfect thrill for anyone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy