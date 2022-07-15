The Lowdown: Is This the New Consequence of Filming Cops?

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”. The Arizona Consumer Fraud Act (the Act) provides a person (which could be a person or business as defined under the Act) with a legal remedy when harmed by any person, by an unlawful act, use, or practice in connection with a sale or advertisement of merchandise. The Act prohibits unfair and deceptive business practices. The Act broadly defines “Person” as any natural person or the person’s legal representative, partnership, domestic or foreign corporation, any company, trust, business entity, or association, any agent, employee, salesman, partner, officer, director, member, stockholder, associate, or trustee. Irrespective of whether the questionable act or practice was intentionally misleading, deceptive or caused damage, the challenged act could be declared an unlawful practice.

