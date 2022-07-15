Food Truck Friday – Caribbean Flava

I love the fact that in Buffalo we have so many festivals and events that celebrate the different cultures and heritages that make our city so great. Summer brings out the best of Buffalo! This weekend, the 51st Annual Grease Pole Festival will be taking place. When I moved here, I had no idea what a 'grease pole' was. But you live, you learn and you have a good dang time at the Grease Pole Festival in Buffalo. There is music, food, shopping, performances, bands, comedians, a domino tournament, prizes, and of course, the grease pole team competition. The festival celebrates and highlights Puerto Rican heritage and culture.
Comments / 0