Buffalo, NY

Food Truck Friday – Caribbean Flava

WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Today is Food Truck Friday and joining us are Phillip and Tabitha Bernard, two of the partners of Caribbean Flava restaurant and food truck. Caribbean Flava’s food truck won the Buffalo News Critics Choice Award at the Taste of...

www.wkbw.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Popular Buffalo Restaurant Closes

It’s been brought up before, but that’s because it’s true; the local food scene is one of the best parts about the City of Buffalo. It’s not only the amazing food that gets served, but the incredible locally-owned restaurants with dedicated staff that makes dining in the 716 an unmatched experience.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mighty Taco Is The Best Fast Food In New York State

There are a lot of fast-food restaurants in New York State. How could this Buffalo-only chain be the best one?. Mighty Taco is an American fast food take on Mexican. Let’s be clear: it’s not fancy. There’s nothing about this place that will make you give it a Michelin Star. It’s fast food. FAST. Which means there’s a drive-thru required and it’s assembled on a line. So no, Chipotle and any place you can only walk into doesn’t count here. Nothing against them, just not their fight.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
2 On Your Side

Frankie Primo's +39 owner adds bakery/gelato shop to his restaurant lineup

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A new gelateria in North Tonawanda is the next in a series of restaurant operations from Jay Manno, but it's likely not the last. Forno e Gelato +39 opened July 4 weekend at 18 Webster St., offering fresh gelato and baked goods. It’s an extension of Frankie Primo’s +39 next door, which opened a year ago at the former Crazy Jake’s at 26 Webster St. as the second location of Manno’s 7-year-old restaurant in downtown Buffalo at 51 W. Chippewa St.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Open Buffalo hosts Jefferson Avenue food drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Open Buffalo held a food drive Saturday afternoon in an area of the city that is dealing with poverty and a lack of access to healthy food. About 500 bags of groceries were given out thanks to several organizations on Jefferson Avenue. The groceries included fresh fruits and vegetables.
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the Southtowns

A shot of the front entrance of Nick Charlap's Ice Cream in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When you think ice cream in Boston, New York, only one name comes to mind: Charlap’s. Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream has been the neighborhood ice cream parlor for decades and is still showcasing their innovation in flavor after all these years. Most recently, Charlap’s made headlines once more for their hot fudge sundae winning “Best Dessert” at the annual Taste of Buffalo food festival.
BOSTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Where New Toys R Us Stores Will Be In Western New York

For every Buffalonian who was a fan of "the greatest toy store there is - gee whiz!" - here’s some great news!. Who didn’t get excited when their parents took them on an afternoon trip to Toys “R” Us? It was the place where dreams and wish lists were made when we were kids. Sure, there were smaller stores like KB Toys and Child World that excited us in our childhood, but you could count on a trip to Toys “R” Us taking up an entire amazing afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Music Monday – Great concerts and live racing returns to Batavia Downs

Summer fun is heating up! Angie Miconi, social media marketing manager and Ryan Hasenauer, marketing at Batavia Downs joins us to talk about the return of live racing, the concerts coming up and community outreach. Ryan says this weekend is the Molly Hatchett concert with Blackfoot. Following that is 38...
BATAVIA, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo Fashion District hosts free suit giveaway for 716 Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Today is a celebration for the Buffalo area code, also known as 716 Day. Many communities participated, including the Buffalo Fashion District, who hosted a giveaway that included a homage to those impacted by the Tops shooting. The Buffalo Fashion District’s chairman Dewitt Lee III with support...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

African symbols added to Jefferson Tops

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Transforming the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo two months after a mass shooting was about more than just adding new food products. It is also about creating a welcoming space that celebrates Black culture following the murders of ten community members who died because of their skin color.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Get Ready For Fun And Culture At Buffalo’s 51st Annual Grease Pole Festival

I love the fact that in Buffalo we have so many festivals and events that celebrate the different cultures and heritages that make our city so great. Summer brings out the best of Buffalo! This weekend, the 51st Annual Grease Pole Festival will be taking place. When I moved here, I had no idea what a 'grease pole' was. But you live, you learn and you have a good dang time at the Grease Pole Festival in Buffalo. There is music, food, shopping, performances, bands, comedians, a domino tournament, prizes, and of course, the grease pole team competition. The festival celebrates and highlights Puerto Rican heritage and culture.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Volunteers bring a glimmer of hope to Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For eight days, volunteers from all over the country will put their paintbrushes and hammers to work, giving homes around Buffalo’s East Side some extra love. The outreach started on Saturday, were dozens of volunteers painted Lincoln Park, and helped residents that live around the Fillmore District. “The expenses of everything […]
BUFFALO, NY

