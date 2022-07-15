ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

By Brittney Becerra
coloradotimesrecorder.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling...

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Comments / 34

Where's Waldo?
3d ago

So, let criminals continue to commit crimes? Colorado has let a bunch of the prisoners out in the last 10 years...have things gotten better? Do the research for yourself. You can't force them to take college courses in prison, or even learn a trade....that would be cruel and unusual punishment.

Reply(9)
8
ColoradoIndiana
3d ago

Maybe go back to Wild West judgement. No long incarcerations or habitual behavior. Quick trial, sentance and outcome.

Reply
5
