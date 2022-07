COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s terrifying to be on the other end of a phone call when you think your child or grandchild is in trouble. The grandparent scam hits again. You may have seen this story on KKTV 11 News. This time, a father got a call about his daughter and nearly lost hundreds of dollars thinking she had been kidnapped. I talked to a detective with the financial crimes unit at the Colorado Springs Police Department about how to protect yourself from this scam.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO