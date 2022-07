Keldon Johnson is getting paid. The former Kentucky star is preparing to sign a big contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs. Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with San Antonio, his agents told The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania. He just wrapped up his third year with the team and put up the best numbers of his career, averaging 17 points and 16.1 rebounds per game to help the Spurs to a 34-48 record to just sneak into the Western Conference play-in tournament.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO