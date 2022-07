You can thank our veterans by providing rides! Volunteer Prince William needs Volunteer Drivers age 21+ who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail and houses of worship. Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record background checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met, plus make new friends! Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO