Former Arizona Wildcats cornerback Bobby Wolfe made the mistake of his life after shooting his girlfriend in their apartment, saying he thought she was an intruder. Police in Pasadena, Texas, charged Wolfe with manslaughter following the death of Chrisheena Lee, the 23-year-old mother of their 2-year-old child. Fortunately, the child was with another relative when the shooting occurred.

PASADENA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO