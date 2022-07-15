ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Glenda Faye Lunn

By Administrator
 3 days ago

A celebration of life service for Glenda Faye Lunn, 71, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 18, 2022 in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Lunn passed away at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2022,...

Ellen Louise Grisham

Graveside services for Ellen Louise Grisham, 61, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Baptist Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Grisham passed away at 9:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Ozarks Healthcare. She was born December 12,...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Michael Lowe

Michael Lowe, 71, West Plains, Missouri, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born June 12, 1951, at Springfield, Missouri, to Bill and Joanne Lowe. When Mike was twelve, the family moved to West Plains, where he attended West Plains High School and graduated with the Class of 1969. He later attended Southwest Missouri State University (now known as Missouri State University) and studied business. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Mike married the love of his life and best friend, Bonita; a union of forty-one years. Mr. Lowe spent his career at the family owned business, West Plains Veterinary Supply, until his retirement. He loved his family, spending time at the river, watching his grandchildren in all of their activities, playing golf and traveling. Mike was a huge Yankees fan and was an avid baseball collector. Mr. Lowe served on the board at Community First Banking Company and West Plains Veterinary Supply of Springfield, Inc., was a member of the Noon Rotary Club, Agri Labs and was very active in his community.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Tennis Courts Closed at W.P.H.S. Following Vandalism

West Plains, MO. – On Monday morning, acts of vandalism were discovered at the West Plains High School tennis courts using paint. A person or persons used paint to put what appears to be pickleball lines on the tennis court turf. The district is cooperating with local law enforcement....
WEST PLAINS, MO
Burn Ban Remains in Effect for Howell County

West Plains, MO. – The Burn Ban for Howell County in south-central Missouri remains in place following rain that affected the area on Sunday, July 17. Between 0.9 and 1.3 inches of rain fell on Sunday between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight in Howell County with all neighboring counties receiving precipitation as part of the storm. While the rain is greatly needed, Howell County remains in drought conditions, being at over -3 inches of precipitation for the month of July.
Black Bear Sighting in West Plains Country Club

West Plains, MO. – A black bear was sighted in the West Plains Country Club before the local Conservation Agency was called, and agents came to escort the bear out of town. The small, 60-70lbs bear was located in a patch of woods, and was chased through Golf Course, the subdivision there, and out Deer Valley Drive before moving out of town.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Pomona Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Mansfield, MO. – A Pomona man has crashed while riding his motorcycle on Sunday, July 17th, ending in serious injury. Stanley Collins, 57 of Pomona, was riding on his 2016 Harley Davidson on Highway E, just North of Moody, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, ran off the roadway, struck the ground, and was ejected.
POMONA, MO
Friday Morning Crash Injures Five near Mtn. View

Mountain View, Mo. – A two vehicle crash Friday morning near Mountain View injured five people. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 9:45 a.m. on US 60, three miles east of Mountain View. A southbound 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Deborah Mattes, age...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
MU Extension to hold Drought and Your Farm Meeting July 26

West Plains, MO – University of Missouri Extension is hosting a Drought and Your Farm Workshop on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Howell County Extension Center. Registration will start at 5:00 pm, with the meal and presentations to follow. Topics covered at the seminar include tips and strategies to get your farm through this severe drought.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Community Policy