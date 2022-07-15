ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Affordable Housing Open House, August 6

Raleigh, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Finding innovative, accessible, and urgent solutions to affordable housing is a top priority for the City of Raleigh. The City is committed to creating 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026, and we offer various programs and funding to local organizations that support residents struggling to find an affordable place to live.

Want to learn more about local housing resources and programs? We invite you to join our Affordable Housing Open House at Chavis Park on Saturday, August 6!  Stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and noon to receive information about affordable rental housing, down payment assistance, home repairs, and neighborhood revitalization.

  • Learn more about City of Raleigh programs and ask staff questions about housing, zoning, transportation, or how to get involved in your neighborhood
  • Meet community partners that provide emergency shelter, homelessness and rapid rehousing, and other public services
  • Kid-friendly areas for painting and play will be available
  • Light refreshments provided
  • Enter for a chance to win one of five free laptops provided by the Kramden Institute

If you're not able to attend, we’ve compiled a list of housing resources at raleighnc.gov/housing. For more information, please contact the Housing and Neighborhoods Department by phone, 919-996-4330, or email, cd.info@raleighnc.gov.

Affordable Housing Open House

Saturday, August 6

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

John Chavis Memorial Park

505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

