As summer is underway in Hernando County, the Humane Society of the Nature Coast seeks to bring more comfort and benefit to its four-legged residents, in continuing pursuit of its mission of bringing sunshine into the darkened lives of animals in need. The agency seeks to optimize the comfort of both animals and volunteers during the hotter months with the addition of air conditioning units, especially in fenced areas where the shelter’s dogs stay for short periods before going inside. The agency is located at 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO