ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Gilbert files election contest lawsuit after GOP governor primary loss

By Michelle Rindels
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUNqP_0ghYcYpq00
Gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert after filling out his ballot inside the Washoe County Registrar of Voters voting center to drop off his ballot on primary Election Day in Reno on June 14, 2022. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Attorney Joey Gilbert has filed an election contest lawsuit after initial results, and then a subsequent recount made at his request, showed he lost the Republican governor primary by about 26,000 votes to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Robert Beadles, a cryptocurrency millionaire and activist who funded the recount, wrote on his website that the lawsuit was filed Friday in Carson City District Court and will prove that “Joey Gilbert rightfully won the primary with 100% certainty.”

“It’s simple; we prove with mathematical certainty Joey Gilbert is the winner of the primary gubernatorial race and that he had over 55,000 votes taken from him,” Beadles wrote. “It’s a slam dunk case. We’ll post the suit, the exhibits, opinions, etc., as soon as the State publishes them.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the lawsuit was filed by attorney Craig Mueller, who was involved in several unsuccessful Republican candidates’ challenges to 2020 election results.

The lawsuit, obtained Monday by The Nevada Independent, asserts that Gilbert’s challenge is “not a political question, but rather a mathematical issue.”

Alleging Lombardo’s win is a “mathematical impossibility,” the suit argues that the votes — once “statistically corrected” — will demonstrate “with irrefutable geometric finality” that Gilbert won the Republican gubernatorial primary by more than 55,000 votes.

More specifically, the suit points to alleged irregularities, including the lack of linear correlation between percentages of Election Day, early and mail-in votes for Gilbert — a missing correlation that, it argues, suggests a “geometric impossibility” derived through an “illegal formula.”

The suit then argues that, per its own adjusted statistical model, thousands of alleged votes for Gilbert were “drawn illegally” into Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pool of votes, and that per the “corrected” mathematical model presented in the suit, Gilbert had instead received more than 83,000 votes to Lombardo’s 44,000 in Clark County.

The complaint includes a lengthy exhibit authored by Edward Solomon, an “expert mathematician” who previously claimed to have found evidence of the 2020 election being rigged via algorithm. Independent fact-checkers have debunked many of Solomon’s claims as showing “a basic misunderstanding of how vote counts work,” and his credentials were challenged by voting machine company Dominion in a lawsuit that claimed he was a “convicted drug dealer who never graduated college and whose current job was setting up swing sets in Long Island, New York.”

The final recount in Clark County showed Lombardo receiving 57,808 votes to Gilbert’s 29,468. The recount in Clark reduced both candidates' original vote tallies, dropping Lombardo’s by eight votes and Gilbert by seven.

The contest also requests not only that the election be annulled and certification delayed until the count and recount are “mathematically corrected,” but that a special master be appointed for “a proper determination” of the race, and that the court order a statewide investigation of the existing voter program.

Gilbert, a Reno attorney, needed to file an election contest no later than Monday to meet state deadlines.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign unsuccessfully filed an election contest lawsuit in the 2020 election, but the effort sputtered in court after the campaign was unable to show sufficient legal evidence to overturn President Joe Biden’s 33,596-vote margin of victory.

Nevada law allows candidates or voters to contest an election, and lays out a variety of grounds on which a contest can be brought, including proof that an election board was guilty of malfeasance or illegal or improper votes were cast in an amount equal or greater than the margin of victory or “in an amount sufficient to raise reasonable doubt as to the outcome of the election.”

Only two elections in state history have been overturned after a legal challenge — one time for a Douglas County state Senate seat in 1878, and in a 1970 Assembly race where a faulty voting booth incorrectly marked votes for the wrong candidate.

A statewide recount Gilbert paid for revealed the candidate received seven fewer votes than in the initial count, according to a Nevada Independent analysis of county-level results. Gilbert has refused to concede the race.

Carly Sauvageau and Riley Snyder contributed to this report.

Updated: 7/18/22 at 11:22 a.m. - This story was updated to include details on the full lawsuit filed by Gilbert on Friday.

Comments / 29

Annette
9d ago

What is it with loser’s now days, yo mamma told you you would always be a winner, she was wrong ! You lost, what do you want a trophy for participating 😂😂😂

Reply(3)
14
nobody
9d ago

They just need to issue participation trophy the loser rePukelican candidates. Thanks for playing.

Reply
6
Related
pvtimes.com

Initiative to change elections in Nevada OK’d for November ballot

Nevadans will get a chance in November to decide if they want to overhaul elections in the state and move to open party primaries and ranked-choice voting. Nevada Voters First, the group backing the initiative, turned in more than 260,000 signatures for verification last month. On Thursday, the group announced the secretary of state’s office had verified more than 170,000 signatures, roughly 30,000 more than the approximately 141,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. The secretary of state’s website indicates that the initiative has been “deemed sufficient and will appear on ballot.”
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Clark County, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
KOLO TV Reno

Davidson Academy senior represents Nevada at Girls Nation in DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Samantha Glover of Reno is one of 100 young women attending the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. through July 30. Glover, a Davidson Academy senior, serves as one of two senators from Nevada at the event that shows how the federal government works and promotes civic engagement.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Robert Beadles
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Lombardo
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada ranked 39th among states with best and worst school systems

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a new report, Nevada is ranked number 39 in a new ranking of states with the best and worst school systems. The creator of the study, WalletHub, said that it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics to determine the ranking. The study examined metrics ranking from performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials, among others.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts

Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline.The office informed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who fell short in his bid for the party's U.S. Senate nomination, that it was moving forward finalizing the results of the primary. Neither candidate paid the $236,000 that was due by July 15...
The Associated Press

Judge tosses Arizona suit over limits on virus relief funds

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The state filed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Long Island#Election Day#Gop#Republican#Clark County Sheriff#State
12news.com

Federal judge holds hearing on Arizona voting tabulation machines

PHOENIX — A federal judge has heard arguments from both sides in a lawsuit involving election tabulation machines in Arizona. The lawsuit pits two high-profile candidates against each other, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs, who is also Secretary of State. Lake, along with...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
nomadlawyer.org

Henderson: Top 7 Places to Visit in Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada’s second-largest city, is located at the southern edge of the famed World Capital of Gaming, Las Vegas. It has earned a reputation for being a laid-back suburb alternative to Sin City or the bright lights of the Strip. There are many unique attractions, museums and shops in...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Wildfire in Nevada, Utah burns 5100 acres, 5 percent contained

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lightning-sparked wildfire straddling the Nevada-Utah state line is only 5% contained as of Saturday, according to federal officials. The Dodge Springs Fire was first reported on Thursday, July 21, about 25 miles southeast of Caliente, Nevada, a spokesperson with the Bureau of Land Management said.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
1K+
Followers
694
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy