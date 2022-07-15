ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

10 Iconic filming locations in Los Angeles

By Provided by Stacker
wpgxfox28.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles is flooded with sites that have appeared in movies, TV shows, and even music videos. Some locations have been used numerous times, while other locales are memorable for a single acclaimed scene. Giggster researched L.A. filming locations and highlighted 10 places across the city from famous films...

www.wpgxfox28.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

10 LA bookstores for your inner geek

Geeks used to get a bad rap in pop culture, yet over the years, leaning into the geekiness within has grown in popularity. Non-prescription glasses, open D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] sessions and thoroughly enjoying other activities typically considered too geeky to admit have become points of pride and open community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

It’s July 2022, and Masks Are Likely Coming Back Indoors in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County officials have mandated indoor masks requiring face coverings at indoor restaurants, bars, cafes, and businesses, a measure that will return as soon as July 29 if community transmission and hospitalizations do not improve. In the past month, COVID-19 deaths have doubled to about 100 per week, and in the past two weeks, hospitalizations have risen nearly 55 percent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

A Swanky Subterranean Mexican Steakhouse Arrives on Rodeo Drive

A few months ago, Eater reported that “a mysterious Mexican steakhouse restaurant” was making its way to Beverly Hills — but details were slow to emerge. Given who’s behind the project, it may now be clear why: The Hideaway, slated to open the first week of August, is the brainchild of Hollywood party producer (and wedding planner to pop superstar Britney Spears) Jeffrey Best of Best Events, as well as co-owner and nightlife vet Sylvain Bitton of Warwick. The restaurant also has additional heavyweight Hollywood backing, seeing as both Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe and ATL actor Evan Ross are among the investors at this soon-to-open nod to 1970s Baja California on the subterranean level of the Rodeo Collection at 421 N. Rodeo Drive.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burbank, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sal Mineo
Person
Myrna Loy
Person
Stockard Channing
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Santa Monica Daily Press

Frank Gehry designed Ocean Avenue Project sails through council

Ocean: The project has undergone significant revisions over time to get to its current form. Courtesy image. To say City Council granted its approval of Frank Gehry’s Ocean Avenue Project would be an understatement — councilmembers heaped praise on the mixed-use LEED Platinum certified development designed by the renowned local architect.
SANTA MONICA, CA
dailybruin.com

World’s largest wildlife crossing begins construction in Los Angeles

This post was updated July 17 at 11:15 p.m. After a decade of planning, the world’s largest wildlife crossing broke ground in Los Angeles. Supported by a grant from Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation, the crossing will be a habitat incorporated overpass allowing wildlife to cross 10 lanes of freeway on U.S. Highway 101. Construction began on Earth Day this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge Video

What is L.A.'s newest weekend hot spot? The Sixth Street bridge. Thousands came out last weekend for the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct. But the crowds -- and cars -- have kept coming to check out the new bridge linking Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

The Tupac Shakur ‘Wake Me When I’m Free” Exhibit Announces Final Run in LA

The Los Angeles residency for the Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free exhibition will wrap at the end of the summer. On Monday, September 5, 2022, The Canvas at L.A. Live (944 Georgia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015) will close its doors for the last time. During the last few weeks of the show’s run, there will be a variety of fresh summer programming and promotions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melrose Park#Millennium Park#Angels#Amusement Park#Filming Location#Iconic
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What is L.A.'s newest weekend hot spot? The Sixth Street bridge

Thousands came out last weekend for the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct. But the crowds -- and cars -- have kept coming to check out the new bridge linking Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A. Last night, traffic on the 3,500-foot-long span was at a standstill. People got out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black LAPD officer alleges Instagram meme compared him to Christopher Dorner

LOS ANGELES – A Black Los Angeles police officer is suing the city for discrimination and harassment, alleging an anonymous department employee’s Instagram account included a meme comparing the plaintiff to the late renegade LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner. Officer Ryon Stewart’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy