ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

Area supervisor candidate involved in council disruption

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fB5yA_0ghYCsQy00
In this photo, former Sutter County Supervisor candidate Courtney Ortega, right, is seen at an April 20, 2021, Chico City Council meeting in which she was cited with a misdemeanor for disrupting the meeting, according to the Chico Enterprise-Record. Courtesy of Chico Enterprise-Record

On April 20, 2021, a Chico City Council meeting was “disrupted” by three women in attendance, including a former Sutter County Supervisor candidate.

According to an article that ran in the Chico Enterprise-Record on May 5, 2021, three women disrupted the meeting and stayed in council chambers, which prompted Chico Mayor Andrew Coolidge to adjourn the meeting. The three were later identified and cited for misdemeanors.

The Chico Police Department said the three women involved in the incident were Diana Dreiss and Mary Lorene “Lori” Harris, both of Chico, and Courtney Allen of Yuba City. Allen later changed her last name to Ortega.

Ortega recently lost a close race for Sutter County Supervisor District 2 to incumbent Dan Flores.

Mike Wolcott, editor of the Chico Enterprise-Record, said he was at the April 20 meeting in Chico.

“I was actually at the meeting that night. I tried to speak with a couple of the protesters, who refused to give their names. Mayor Andrew Coolidge came out and very calmly pleaded with them to leave. They refused,” Wolcott said. “It was beyond ridiculous. It was explained to them, ‘Look. We already have those rules in place for this meeting. We cannot legally change those rules now. And the rules have already been changed for the next meeting, which will again be open to the public. You doing this will have absolutely no impact on one or the other.’ And still they refused to leave, so the meeting was called off.”

According to a May 5 article in the Chico Enterprise-Record, two of the three women, including Ortega, were cited and a warrant was submitted for the third woman on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 403, which reads, "Every person who, without authority of law, willfully disturbs or breaks up any assembly or meeting that is not unlawful in its character, other than an assembly or meeting referred to in Section 302 of the Penal Code or Section 18340 of the Elections Code, is guilty of a misdemeanor."

The Chico Enterprise-Record described the incident as such:

“The April 20 meeting permitted members of the public to attend the meeting to provide input on agenda items if they signed up outside and entered the building one at a time to speak with a mask on. The three women were part of a group of 15, all without masks on, who entered the building at around 6:08 p.m. and disrupted the meeting,” the article stated. “Chico Police Chief Matt Madden told the group they were interrupting the meeting under its current rules, and upon the threat of being arrested, all but three left the building.

“Madden later signaled to three officers to come in and they surrounded the women. Councilor Sean Morgan then returned to the room and pulled Madden aside to talk. Coolidge then announced the council would move into closed session and the three women continued to stay in the chambers. At 8:04 p.m., the council returned and said the meeting was adjourned for the night on a 5-2 vote.”

Two days later, the Chico Police Department said they were looking to identify the three women and were seeking the public's help in finding them. The department confirmed that community members provided information that helped identify Dreiss, Harris and Ortega.

Comments / 4

Kim
2d ago

She did nothing wrong. These meetings are supposed to be open to the public. She was within her legal rights and was not disruptive.

Reply
3
Related
kubaradio.com

Sutter County Administrator Direct-Mails Residents Again

(Sutter County, CA) – The Sutter County Administrator has again direct-mailed residents about the county’s fiscal woes with a four page, heavy-gauge, four color pamphlet. This one notes the 2022-23 budget has been passed and notes “The Sutter County Fire Department is at a breaking point. Its costs now exceed a property tax revenue source that has not grown in 25 years,”
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
GreenMatters

The Cause of a Fire in Lincoln, Calif. Has Yet to Be Determined

Californians are no strangers to wildfires. But whether they're ignited by careless campers, unbearably arid conditions, or a gender reveal party gone haywire, the cause can usually be attributed to something. That's why authorities are beyond puzzled by the recent Riosa fire in a rural region in Lincoln, a city...
LINCOLN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutter County, CA
Government
Chico, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Sutter County, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
City
Chico, CA
ABC10

Winding Fire burning in Yuba County | Evacuations, maps updates

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Yuba County near that's growing at a rapid rate, officials said Monday. Cal Fire said the so-called Winding Fire was burning along Winding Way and Regent Way, three miles south of Oregon House. Officials said it has grown to 80 acres and is 15% contained.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water

ANDERSON, Calif. - For the first time in 100 years, customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water. Chris Zwaga and her family have owned their property for over 70 years, normally it's a lush green paradise for her horses, but now there’s nothing but dead grass. Anderson-Cottonwood...
ANDERSON, CA
Fox40

3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Flores
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 8, 2022.

The California Natural Resources Agency is hosting its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 10 a.m. to Noon. The public meeting will be held at the Southside Community Center in Oroville, located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road, Oroville, CA 95966, and will include presentations and public comment.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire in Rancho Tehama has burned 100 acres, 45% contained

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a vegetation fire near Rainbow Road and Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama, northwest of Corning on Saturday. CAL FIRE says that the fire has burned 100 acres and is 40% contained. They said more than 25 engines and at least 100 firefighters were at the scene Saturday evening.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Chico City Council
KCRA.com

Peter Fire: 12 structures destroyed in Shasta County fire, forward progress stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police: One person shot in Downtown Chico

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from the Chico Police Department, early Sunday morning the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a shooting. Police said that they received multiple calls in regards to a shooting near E. 4th Street and Wall Street. When police arrived, they found a single victim suffering […]
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested on outstanding warrants; drug charges.

CHICO, Calif. - A man's arrest over the weekend in Chico for outstanding warrants leads to the discovery of drugs and burglary tools, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, a deputy with the Butte County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of Shallow Springs Terrace and Sandstone Lane in Chico.
CHICO, CA
KTLA

Chico woman killed by ‘food-conditioned’ grizzly bear in Montana

A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted to scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said.
CHICO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
122
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy