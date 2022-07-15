Area supervisor candidate involved in council disruption

In this photo, former Sutter County Supervisor candidate Courtney Ortega, right, is seen at an April 20, 2021, Chico City Council meeting in which she was cited with a misdemeanor for disrupting the meeting, according to the Chico Enterprise-Record. Courtesy of Chico Enterprise-Record

On April 20, 2021, a Chico City Council meeting was “disrupted” by three women in attendance, including a former Sutter County Supervisor candidate.

According to an article that ran in the Chico Enterprise-Record on May 5, 2021, three women disrupted the meeting and stayed in council chambers, which prompted Chico Mayor Andrew Coolidge to adjourn the meeting. The three were later identified and cited for misdemeanors.

The Chico Police Department said the three women involved in the incident were Diana Dreiss and Mary Lorene “Lori” Harris, both of Chico, and Courtney Allen of Yuba City. Allen later changed her last name to Ortega.

Ortega recently lost a close race for Sutter County Supervisor District 2 to incumbent Dan Flores.

Mike Wolcott, editor of the Chico Enterprise-Record, said he was at the April 20 meeting in Chico.

“I was actually at the meeting that night. I tried to speak with a couple of the protesters, who refused to give their names. Mayor Andrew Coolidge came out and very calmly pleaded with them to leave. They refused,” Wolcott said. “It was beyond ridiculous. It was explained to them, ‘Look. We already have those rules in place for this meeting. We cannot legally change those rules now. And the rules have already been changed for the next meeting, which will again be open to the public. You doing this will have absolutely no impact on one or the other.’ And still they refused to leave, so the meeting was called off.”

According to a May 5 article in the Chico Enterprise-Record, two of the three women, including Ortega, were cited and a warrant was submitted for the third woman on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 403, which reads, "Every person who, without authority of law, willfully disturbs or breaks up any assembly or meeting that is not unlawful in its character, other than an assembly or meeting referred to in Section 302 of the Penal Code or Section 18340 of the Elections Code, is guilty of a misdemeanor."

The Chico Enterprise-Record described the incident as such:

“The April 20 meeting permitted members of the public to attend the meeting to provide input on agenda items if they signed up outside and entered the building one at a time to speak with a mask on. The three women were part of a group of 15, all without masks on, who entered the building at around 6:08 p.m. and disrupted the meeting,” the article stated. “Chico Police Chief Matt Madden told the group they were interrupting the meeting under its current rules, and upon the threat of being arrested, all but three left the building.

“Madden later signaled to three officers to come in and they surrounded the women. Councilor Sean Morgan then returned to the room and pulled Madden aside to talk. Coolidge then announced the council would move into closed session and the three women continued to stay in the chambers. At 8:04 p.m., the council returned and said the meeting was adjourned for the night on a 5-2 vote.”

Two days later, the Chico Police Department said they were looking to identify the three women and were seeking the public's help in finding them. The department confirmed that community members provided information that helped identify Dreiss, Harris and Ortega.