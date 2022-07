WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-the-water experiences and boat rentals in the U.S., is creating an entirely new industry within the sharing economy - and rapidly forging a path to entrepreneurship for thousands of boat owners in the process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005442/en/ Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-the-water experiences and boat rentals in the U.S., is creating an entirely new industry within the sharing economy - and rapidly forging a path to entrepreneurship for thousands of boat owners in the process. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO