Collier, Bill

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on July 12, 2022 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband, Harold Schultz; daughter-in-law, Randy Schultz; brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Sue Welcher) Schultz, Diane (Daniel) Koretz, Kevin (Loretta) Schultz, German exchange student daughter, Ebba; grandchildren, Shane (Shannon) Schultz, SabrinaSchultz, Leslie (Jim Gariepy) Koretz, Mitchell Koretz; great-grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Alexis, Matthew and Connor Schultz; brother, Carlyle Darron (deceased same day); many nieces, nephews and friends.
