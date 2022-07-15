ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier, Bill

Cover picture for the articleMARION: Bill Collier peacefully passed away on June 23, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1921 in Palmyra, NY to Clarence and Gladys Collier. Bill was orphaned at age 14 and grew up on his grandparents farm in Palmyra, NY. He graduated high...

Diehl, Terrence R.

MARION: Terrence R. Diehl, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2022. Terry was born on July 2, 1943, in Rochester, NY. After spending four years in the United States Air Force, Terry spent his entire career as a Tool and Die maker. Never one to sit still, he became a school bus driver after retirement.
MARION, NY
Mitchell, Polly C.

NEWARK: Polly C. Mitchell, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Laurel House with her family by her side. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Polly’s funeral service will follow calling at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY.
NEWARK, NY
Schultz, Helen

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on July 12, 2022 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband, Harold Schultz; daughter-in-law, Randy Schultz; brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Sue Welcher) Schultz, Diane (Daniel) Koretz, Kevin (Loretta) Schultz, German exchange student daughter, Ebba; grandchildren, Shane (Shannon) Schultz, SabrinaSchultz, Leslie (Jim Gariepy) Koretz, Mitchell Koretz; great-grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Alexis, Matthew and Connor Schultz; brother, Carlyle Darron (deceased same day); many nieces, nephews and friends.
WALWORTH, NY

