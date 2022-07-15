Collier, Bill

NEWARK: Polly C. Mitchell, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Laurel House with her family by her side. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Polly’s funeral service will follow calling at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY.

NEWARK, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO