Milliken closing Screven Co. plant, moving to Cherokee Co. in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of David Tepper's companies entangled in the failed Panthers HQ project in Rock Hill is now firing back against York County in court. In June 2022, the county sued three of the team owner's companies, claiming they misused $21 million of public funding on the project. The county's suit claims the money was set aside to expand Mt. Gallant Road, which was tied to the project. But the county's suit said Tepper's companies didn't use the funds for the project's budget. The county suit also placed blame on the City of Rock Hill for failing to issue necessary bonds, and that it led to both Tepper and the city to start pointing fingers over whose fault it was.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO