Water Leak Underway On Sherwood And Ft. Union

The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities will hold a regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 and due to COVID-19 concerns, this meeting will be conducted remotely. Members of the public can view proceedings online or attend and provide public comment via Zoom. The complete agenda packet, Zoom...
The Los Alamos County Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in person in Council Chambers at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: County Council Work Session Agenda. Find the...
It used to be the main roads are bad. Now, it’s like right in front of my house — City Manager Matt Geisel. At the Italian American Association luncheon, Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Schalow, Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and City Manager Matt Geisel updated local and state businesses on the future of the city and its infrastructure.
07.18.2022 | 3:10 AM | SANTA FE – Santa Fe County Fire and Sheriff Departments along with allied agencies responded to reports of a structure fire at 21 Heartstone Dr. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home still under construction fully-involved. It took crews approximately an hour...
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County commissioners and the county manager, on behalf of all county employees, are offering condolences and any support necessary to the families of the four county employees killed when a Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed Saturday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Larry Koren,...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a nationwide problem the city of Santa Fe says is dealing with too – abandoned carts. “It’s a serious problem in our city,” said Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth at a Wednesday night city council meeting. It turns out to be a costly one too. According to city documents, the city of […]
Firefighters from the New Mexico State Forestry Division have a containment line in place for a 5.5 acre fire that ignited Friday on Atalaya Mountain. City of Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya tells SFR his department is still standing by to assist a crew of 19 hot shots from the state division if needed.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division has responded to a fire on the east side of Atalaya Mountain in the Santa Fe National Forest. Officials say it is about five acres in size and moving uphill slowly. Conditions are favorable for crews with higher relative humidity.
The Los Alamos County Lodgers Tax Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday, July 19. This meeting is open to the public via Zoom. Find the Agenda to this meeting here: JULY 19, 2022 Lodgers Tax Advisory Board Agenda.
NAIOP attendees head to the Sky Room at Camps Park, where Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and City Manager Matt Geisel talked about the park, City Hall, and the campuses nearby of UNM Health Sciences and CNM, as well as the extensive use of Campus Park. (Gary Herron/Observer) Monthly NAIOP...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have died after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near Las Vegas, NM. BCSO confirmed the crash in a news release early Sunday morning, saying preliminary information indicates there are no survivors. Sunday afternoon, BCSO announced the names of those on the aircraft as Undersheriff […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and neighboring communities are in mourning after the deaths of four people in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crash Saturday. First responders and others lined I-25 Sunday afternoon as the four victims were escorted back. Community members tell KRQE News 13 this is an enormous loss for the community. “They […]
Officials say a multi-faceted, multi-agency investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fatal crash Saturday night that killed four Bernalillo County first responders: Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The BSCO helicopter crashed at approximately 7:20 pm Saturday night just outside of Las Vegas where its crew had been helping with a wildfire in the area, providing bucket drops and other air logistics. “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what so many of our first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans.” The governor’s office said state resources will be “fully available to assist the investigation.” The Albuquerque Journal reports New Mexico police and firefighters lined Interstate 25 yesterday afternoon “to pay tribute to the four first responders as their bodies were escorted” to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque—including the Santa Fe County Fire Department. “Our hearts are broke by the tragic and distressing news that we lost four of the state’s finest public servants, killed in the line of duty,” New Mexico Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie said in a statement. “It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make.”
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe. Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. […]
LAS VEGAS, NM (KTSM) – On Sunday, The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released the names of the four men who died Saturday afternoon in a helicopter crash while on the way back to Albuquerque after assisting with the East Mesa Fire. Three BCSO personnel and 1 member of the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue (BCFR) […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority has been asking residents to conserve water. You probably remember hearing that you should turn off the tap, water your lawn during certain times, or install low-flow toilets. The water authority says this has helped, but there’s more that could be done, especially when […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe presented its plan for the midtown campus. The city says some of it would be transformed into housing, which includes townhouses and apartments. They expect there will be an estimated 1,100 homes. About a quarter of that will be affordable housing. They plan to parcel out the […]
The Los Alamos School Board Retreat is scheduled noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 in the Administration Offices, School Board Room at 2101 Trinity Dr. Suite V. This Meeting is open to the public but will not be on Zoom. Agenda Items:. Strategic Planning Revisions. Leased Facilities Plan Revisions.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say an 8-year-old is dead after drowning at the Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Lake Sunday. Officials say Sunday around 5:45 p.m. the NMSP dive team was requested by the Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police Department for a possible drowning. NMSP says around 10 p.m. Sunday their dive team found an […]
