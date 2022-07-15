ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon forecast

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it's a gorgeous Friday in Maryland,...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during "historic" swell

Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

Two seriously injured in early morning I-80 crash in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were seriously injured in a crash during the early morning on Monday on Interstate 80 in Indiana. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at around 2:22 a.m. on the I-80/94 westbound lanes at the 1.2 mile marker, according to a police news release. The location was just east of Calumet Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

New wildfire ignites in Red Feather Lakes, evacuations ordered

A wildfire has been reported in the Red Feather Lakes area of northern Colorado. Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations. All residents and visitors inside the following boundaries should leave: From Fox Acres north of Larimer County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to Larimer County Road 73C.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
CBS News

Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

ENGLEWOOD - A Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat. While she...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
CBS News

Pilot arrested after landing plane on Missouri interstate

Grain Valley, Mo. — An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft early Friday on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said. The landing about 2:30 a.m. east of Grain Valley, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers)...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
CBS News

Thousands forced to travel to Florida for abortion access

A growing number of women are traveling to Florida seeking abortions. Planned Parenthood said it had to increase staffing before the state's 15-week ban on the procedure went into effect. Still, the state's law is less restrictive than those in neighboring states. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Transcript: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on "Face the Nation," July 17, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser that aired Sunday, July 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: One of the more startling numbers from last week's Consumer Price Index was the cost of rent, which is soaring at the fastest pace in 36 years. Here in the nation's capital, average home rental costs have jumped more than 11% in just the past year. The national rate is nearly 6%. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has made the push for affordable housing a part of her agenda, and she joins us. Good morning, Mayor.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Authorities catch inmate who stole car, cut off ankle monitor

A 56-year-old inmate who escaped state custody by cutting off his ankle monitor and stealing a car was captured Saturday afternoon in New Mexico. Timothy O'Brien, described by the Colorado Department of Corrections as a minimum security prisoner, was located and arrested in Farmington, according to the DOC. O'Brien will...
FARMINGTON, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy