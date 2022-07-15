ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KeKe Palmer and Yung Miami Both Slay In The Same YSL Jumpsuit

By Samjah Iman
 3 days ago
Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Keke Palmer and Yung Miami rocked the same $2,900 Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and both ladies looked fly!

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) has designed a jumpsuit, and it is a favorite among the stars. Yung Miami was seen rocking the sleek look while kicking it in Paris. The City Girl rapper looked fabulous in her ensemble, matching it with black Christian Louboutin pumps and a broad black clutch purse. Her accessories included gold drop earrings, a black bracelet, and a gold bracelet. Her nails were painted white, with her hair swept into a low ponytail. Yung Miami’s makeup went perfectly with her outfit, and her red lipstick added flair to her swag.

Keke Palmer sported her YSL jumpsuit during her Glamour Magazine shoot. The Nope actress paired her look with red and white pumps, gold jewelry, and voluminous hair. Her makeup was kept to a minimum using shades of brown.

Other celebs such as Jayda Cheaves have also been seen in this popular garb. Cheaves posted several pictures of herself partying it up in the romper version of this look. She paired her outfit with black platform shoes and YSL gold drop earrings.

Which version of this look are you feeling?

KeKe Palmer and Yung Miami Both Slay In The Same YSL Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

