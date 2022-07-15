Latest On Notable Free Agents Remaining Ahead Of Training Camp

There is a quarterback battle brewing at Ole Miss after spring practice yielded no definitive results on the pitched race between sophomore Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Dart is the new guy with all the intangibles, though he really never put it all together in the spring. Altmyer played his role well last season as a true freshman, spelling QB1 Matt Corral in emergency situations, including most of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Rebels' relatively easy early schedule could mean that Lane Kiffin plays both throughout the month of September in games versus Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Tulsa. But by Oct. 1, when the Kentucky Wildcats visit Oxford, we expect we will all know who is THE quarterback.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO