Franklin County, OH

Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago

According to NBC4i, Franklin County tops the list of drivers for uninsured motorists in the last six months, according to a list provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Franklin County had 6,818 non-compliance license suspensions. The county with the next highest number was Cuyahoga with 6,615. The list of non-compliance license suspensions is the best method to track uninsured motorists, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

