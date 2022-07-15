Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers



According to NBC4i, Franklin County tops the list of drivers for uninsured motorists in the last six months, according to a list provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Franklin County had 6,818 non-compliance license suspensions. The county with the next highest number was Cuyahoga with 6,615. The list of non-compliance license suspensions is the best method to track uninsured motorists, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

For the full NBC4 story click here

