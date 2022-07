When it came to scouting possible kicker options to help Nebraska find consistency where it has previously gone wanting, Bill Busch made sure to do the extra research. "I always talk about once the ball hits to the 28-yard-line, that we've got points," Busch said Monday night on the Huskers Radio Network. "It's not, boy, he's hit one from 66 or one from 64. Those are great. But that doesn't come up a lot in real life. In real life what happens, can we make kicks that we need to have made and can we have accuracy?"

