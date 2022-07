The American League (-102) has won eight straight Mid-summer Classics, yet the National League (-116) is favored across all sportsbooks. AL elected starters Jose Altuve and Mike Trout are out, and AL starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are inactive after making starts over the weekend. The National League is down elected starters Bryce Harper and Jazz Chisholm Jr., along with pitchers Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Josh Hader. If both teams were at 100%, it very well could be a pick'em game. But we don't live in that kind of world.

MLB ・ 16 MINUTES AGO