NFL

Latest On Notable Free Agents Remaining Ahead Of Training Camp

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosina Anderson joins Jeremy St. Louis...

VIDEO: Miami 5-star commit OL Francis Mauigoa at UA Next Future 50

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and IMG Academy five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at the UA Next Future 50 on Saturday. Mauigoa, the No. 9 overall player and top-ranked offensive tackle according to the 247Sports composite rankings, took home the winner of the Big Man Challenge at the event, which featured drills and 1-on-1 competitions.
MIAMI, FL
Details on Notre Dame Blue-Chip Edge Recruit Elijah Rushing

While Notre Dame boasts a commitment from the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2023 class, the coaching staff is in hot pursuit of the nation’s top recruit at that position in the 2024 cycle. Elijah Rushing. He stars at Salpointe Catholic, the program that produced top-shelf prospects pursued...
FOOTBALL
Where is the Ole Miss QB battle with fall camp dead ahead?

There is a quarterback battle brewing at Ole Miss after spring practice yielded no definitive results on the pitched race between sophomore Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Dart is the new guy with all the intangibles, though he really never put it all together in the spring. Altmyer played his role well last season as a true freshman, spelling QB1 Matt Corral in emergency situations, including most of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Rebels' relatively easy early schedule could mean that Lane Kiffin plays both throughout the month of September in games versus Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Tulsa. But by Oct. 1, when the Kentucky Wildcats visit Oxford, we expect we will all know who is THE quarterback.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Josina Anderson
247Sports names Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley a 5-star recruit

247Sports updated its standalone rankings on Monday. There are now 15 five-star recruits on the list and come Signing Day, there will be 32 in total. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been a five-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but not per 247Sports. However, that changed this week. Not only did the 6-6, 242-pounder move up from No. 9 to No. 7 overall, but he added a fifth star next to his name.
TAMPA, FL
WATCH: 247Sports analyzes new five-star Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor

The Iowa Hawkeyes have one of the nation's best players in offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Monday marks the day 11 prospects in the 2023 recruiting class add five-star status to their ledgers in the Top247 rankings. These 11 prospects join the four previous five-star prospects: Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Nicholaus Iamaleava, and Cormani McClain.
IOWA STATE
Jacob Zibin selected in MLB Draft

South Carolina baseball commitment Jacob Zibin was selected in the 10th round of the MLB Draft. The Cleveland Guardians made Zibin the 15th pick of the 10th round, which was No. 301 overall. Zibin, out of TNXL Academy, committed to the Gamecocks on March 28 of this year. He was...
MLB
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables sees 'hungry' Sooners team, expects defense to be good right away

The Oklahoma Sooners got a facelift in the offseason with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams, among others, departing and new head coach Brent Venables coming in. Gone is the offensive explosion and in comes hard-nosed defense. Well, the offense should still be there, especially with the addition of UCF quarterback transfer Dillon Gabriel and the retention of wide receiver Marvin Mims. But Venables expects the defense to be great right away, similar to what he had at Clemson as the defensive coordinator. He joined Sirius XM Big 12 Radio during the conference’s media days to explain.
OKLAHOMA STATE
3 freshmen to watch in fall camp for WSU football

One of the most intriguing fall camp storylines is always how the new freshmen will perform in their leap to the new level. And there are always instances in which a summer enrollee breaks out in fall camp and earns playing time. Andrew Edson and Francisco Mauigoa are two recent examples.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL
Sports
Busch was drawn to Bleekrode's steady ways, discusses special teams personnel

When it came to scouting possible kicker options to help Nebraska find consistency where it has previously gone wanting, Bill Busch made sure to do the extra research. "I always talk about once the ball hits to the 28-yard-line, that we've got points," Busch said Monday night on the Huskers Radio Network. "It's not, boy, he's hit one from 66 or one from 64. Those are great. But that doesn't come up a lot in real life. In real life what happens, can we make kicks that we need to have made and can we have accuracy?"
COLLEGE SPORTS
NC State 2022 MLB Draft Tracker: Chris Villaman selected in 9th round

The 2022 MLB Draft is underway, as the 20-round event began Sunday evening in Los Angeles and will wrap up Tuesday afternoon. For NC State, there are plenty of draft-eligible prospects who should have their name called, led at the top by left-handed pitcher Chris Villaman and shortstop Josh Hood. You can read about those draft-eligible prospects here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FSU Baseball's top signee, Cameron Smith, to forgo rest of MLB draft and remain on campus

Florida State baseball has received good news from the MLB Draft over the last two days. Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart were both selected within the first three rounds. On the flip side, none of FSU's signees have been drafted either. The Seminoles' top signee, Cameron Smith, has told Noles247.com that he will forego the rest of the draft and remain on campus in Tallahassee to be a part of Link Jarrett's program.
LAKE WORTH, FL
MLB Draft: Vols pitcher Mark McLaughlin picked in seventh round

Tennessee junior right-handed relief pitcher Mark McLaughlin was selected in the seventh round by the Chicago White Sox Monday afternoon, taken with the 221st pick in the MLB Draft. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound McLaughlin pitched 75.2 innings over the last three seasons, with a 1.90 earned run average. He struck out...
MLB
Four more Sooners go on day two of the MLB Draft

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s been a busy first couple of days for the Sooners in the 2022 MLB Draft, as now seven total have heard their names called. That includes four more on day two, as catcher Jimmy Crooks, first baseman Blake Robertson, center fielder Tanner Tredaway and pitcher Trevin Michael were all selected.
NORMAN, OK
