The fact is that the Cleveland Browns cannot have too much depth in the defensive end position going into the 2022 NFL season. Though the powerhouse players of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are back together for the upcoming season, and the team added Chase Winovich and Isaac Rochell, more is still better given how depleted the ranks always seem to get in the 17-week season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO