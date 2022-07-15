ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Black Doctors Row Becomes First Black Historic District

By Atiya Jordan
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Doctors Row — a South Philadelphia neighborhood that was once the home of notable Black doctors, pastors, architects, small business owners, and politicians — receives a first-of-its-kind honor from the Philadelphia Historical Commission. According to the Philly Voice, Black Doctors Row became the first Black Historic...

www.blackenterprise.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
MyChesCo

Kearney Announces New Funding for HOPE Program in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — The Foundation for Delaware County recently announced two recent grants for the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE). These include $75,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and $500,000 funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Linda Evans
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
125K+
Followers
14K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

