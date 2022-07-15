Friday afternoon crash by Wegman's results in police, fire response

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County say shots were fired in Hazleton Monday night. Officials say the gunfire happened along North Locust Street around 7 p.m. Bullet holes were visible on cars, as well as flat tires. No one was hurt, and police say there is no threat...
Davidson Township, Pa. — Emergency personnel were called to the 10,000 block of PA 42 Sunday night for reports of three shooting victims. According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire radio, an individual waved down Medic 2-91 saying three people had been shot, and requested State Police assistance at 8:45 p.m.
Montoursville, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a home in Montoursville, collapsing a porch and sending the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Loyalsock Avenue. The impact collapsed the porch on the duplex home, bringing it down on a vehicle parked near the house.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For three-year-old Whiskey, playing around in his big yard in Plains Township is finally something he can do again after an unplanned weekend away from home. On Saturday morning, his owner let Whiskey out as usual. After several minutes, when he didn't come back, as...
Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone shot and killed a 12-week-old kitten in Montour County. Police say the unknown suspect shot the kitten sometime between July 2 and 3 near a residence at Columbia Hill Road in Valley Township. The owner contacted police several days later to report the incident.
Sayre, Pa. — An Athens woman accused of biting and kicking staff at the Robert Packer Memorial Hospital will appear in Bradford County court this week for a preliminary hearing.
Desiree Holmes allegedly bit a nurse’s arm and kicked her in the side several times on June 24 when staff attempted to conduct a blood and urine test. The 29-year-old Holmes told staff she would urinate on the floor before going into a cup, Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department wrote in...
EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating items worth a total of $25k stolen from two trailers by ATV riders. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 14 around 7:00 a.m. in Exeter Township, suspects traveled onto PPL property using an ATV-type of vehicle. Police say the suspects cut a hole into the […]
Watsontown, Pa. — At least 24 animals were seized from a Northumberland County residence last week after the occupants were arrested for a homicide from 2020. The PSPCA assisted with retrieving 10 rabbits, five cats, six dogs, and three horses from the home at 415 Groover Road due to safety concerns with their continued care, according to Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information officer for state police at Milton. The animals are being checked by a veterinarian and will be adopted out to new homes.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking for the identity of a suspect involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Hanover Township Police Department says they’re investigating a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle, that occurred Sunday, around 3:15 p.m., at 1460 Sans Souci Parkway. Officers say the catalytic converter was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash on interstate 80 is causing headaches for drivers in Luzerne and Columbia counties. State police say the wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-80 west near the Nescopeck exit. Traffic was detoured through Berwick. It is still backed up in this area. Newswatch...
WATSONTOWN – A noted forensic anthropologist has been asked to help determine the approximate date of death of the male whose remains were unearthed last week in Northumberland County. The remains, believed to be those of Richard Leroy Jameson II, 55, were sent to Dennis Dirkmatt, chair of the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for a thief they believe stole $25,000 worth of items from PPL property in Exeter Township. Officials say on Thursday a thief driving an ATV cut a hole in the fence of the property on Sullivan Street and got out with big ticket items.
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Former Bradford County coroner Thomas Carman entered a no contest plea to second-degree felony theft on July 1. Carman was charged last year for stealing more than $400,000 from Western Alliance Emergency Service while he was CEO from 2014 to 2019, according to state police.
An Ashland man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he resisted arrest last week. According to Ashland Police Chief Ger Daley, on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, just after 8:30am, he was called to 1913 Race Street in the borough. A male had called 911 asking for state police to come to his home.
Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police recently announced the promotion of two officers in July. Zachery Saylor was promoted to the rank of Corporal and Christopher Salisbury was moved up to the rank of Agent. Saylor will assume duties as a supervisor on the morning watch shift...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Flames displaced four people in Northumberland County Sunday evening. Around 6 p.m., a fire started in the basement of a row home on West Spruce Street in Coal Township near Shamokin. Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the fire started in the basement of 1315, but...
Sayre, Pa. — A woman was forced to pull over into a parking lot after a man allegedly grabbed the wheel of her vehicle as they traveled near the 400 block of N. Keystone Avenue in Sayre. Raymond Robert Stanton, 65, of Waverly, N.Y. said he had no explanation...
UPDATE: Route 104 is open in Limestone Township, Union County. Limestone Township, Pa. — Route 104 is closed in both directions Monday morning between Red Ridge Road and Beaver Road in Limestone Township, Union County, due to a vehicle crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using local roads is...
Lycoming Township, Pa. — A three-alarm fire in a structure on the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township has prompted the evacuation of the building, according to reports over the Lycoming County Public Safety scanner.
Just after 6 p.m., calls went out to dispach emergency personnel.
According to police dispatch, the fire started in a garage and then fully engulfed the home. Reports are that the home is the parsonage of Fairlawn Church.
No injuries were reported.
A GoFundMe campaign has already been started for the couple, Bill and Julie Bota, who were displaced by the fire.
