Williamsport, PA

Friday afternoon crash by Wegman's results in police, fire response

By Brett Crossley
northcentralpa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamsport, Pa. - Williamsport Police and fire personnel responded to the scene...

www.northcentralpa.com

Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County say shots were fired in Hazleton Monday night. Officials say the gunfire happened along North Locust Street around 7 p.m. Bullet holes were visible on cars, as well as flat tires. No one was hurt, and police say there is no threat...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash collapses porch in Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a home in Montoursville, collapsing a porch and sending the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Loyalsock Avenue. The impact collapsed the porch on the duplex home, bringing it down on a vehicle parked near the house.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Williamsport, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Williamsport, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nurse kicked, bit during alleged assault at hospital

Sayre, Pa. — An Athens woman accused of biting and kicking staff at the Robert Packer Memorial Hospital will appear in Bradford County court this week for a preliminary hearing. Desiree Holmes allegedly bit a nurse’s arm and kicked her in the side several times on June 24 when staff attempted to conduct a blood and urine test. The 29-year-old Holmes told staff she would urinate on the floor before going into a cup, Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department wrote in...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Alleged ATV riders steal $25k worth of items

EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating items worth a total of $25k stolen from two trailers by ATV riders. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 14 around 7:00 a.m. in Exeter Township, suspects traveled onto PPL property using an ATV-type of vehicle. Police say the suspects cut a hole into the […]
EXETER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Animals seized from home of Northumberland County homicide suspects

Watsontown, Pa. — At least 24 animals were seized from a Northumberland County residence last week after the occupants were arrested for a homicide from 2020. The PSPCA assisted with retrieving 10 rabbits, five cats, six dogs, and three horses from the home at 415 Groover Road due to safety concerns with their continued care, according to Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information officer for state police at Milton. The animals are being checked by a veterinarian and will be adopted out to new homes.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Man suspected in catalytic converter theft

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking for the identity of a suspect involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Hanover Township Police Department says they’re investigating a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle, that occurred Sunday, around 3:15 p.m., at 1460 Sans Souci Parkway. Officers say the catalytic converter was […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Theft at Luzerne County PPL property

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for a thief they believe stole $25,000 worth of items from PPL property in Exeter Township. Officials say on Thursday a thief driving an ATV cut a hole in the fence of the property on Sullivan Street and got out with big ticket items.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
skooknews.com

Ashland Man Facing Assault Charges After Resisting Arrest

An Ashland man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he resisted arrest last week. According to Ashland Police Chief Ger Daley, on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, just after 8:30am, he was called to 1913 Race Street in the borough. A male had called 911 asking for state police to come to his home.
ASHLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fire destroys home on Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township

Updated 10:54 p.m. to include fundraiser information for the couple displaced by the fire Lycoming Township, Pa. — A three-alarm fire in a structure on the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township has prompted the evacuation of the building, according to reports over the Lycoming County Public Safety scanner. Just after 6 p.m., calls went out to dispach emergency personnel. According to police dispatch, the fire started in a garage and then fully engulfed the home. Reports are that the home is the parsonage of Fairlawn Church. No injuries were reported. A GoFundMe campaign has already been started for the couple, Bill and Julie Bota, who were displaced by the fire.

