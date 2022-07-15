Shabbona Farmer & Artisan Market

OREGON – Don’t miss the Jack of all Trades and Jill’s too! Barn Sale July 21-24. After 25 years of having a fundraising sale, we think we have it right. We started out on our porch and after a few years when the barn was “remodeled” with cement floor and new windows, we moved into the barn. The last 4 years we have given the proceeds to Serenity Hospice and Home.

OREGON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO