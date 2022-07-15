ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shabbona, IL

Shabbona Farmer & Artisan Market

By Peyton
949wdkb.com
 3 days ago

Stop into the heart of Shabbona every Saturday through October for the...

www.949wdkb.com

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

This Chocolate Shop Might be the Biggest Hidden Gem in Illinois

We might have discovered the most delicious chocolate on the planet, but there's a chance you didn't even know it existed. Spending an entire weekend rediscovering your city is always a good idea. This weekend my oldest niece, Madeline, spent the weekend with me and told me Saturday morning she...
ROCKFORD, IL
oglecountylife.com

Barn sale to benefit Serenity

OREGON – Don’t miss the Jack of all Trades and Jill’s too! Barn Sale July 21-24. After 25 years of having a fundraising sale, we think we have it right. We started out on our porch and after a few years when the barn was “remodeled” with cement floor and new windows, we moved into the barn. The last 4 years we have given the proceeds to Serenity Hospice and Home.
OREGON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shabbona, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
949wdkb.com

The DeKalb County 4H Fair Will Be August 5th – 7th

The DeKalb County 4H Fair will be held at the Sandwich Fair Grounds on August 5th – 7th. There are many areas and categories you can participate in. For a full rundown on the show itself, scheduled, rules and regulations, and categories, you can go to their website HERE.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning letters to two Illinois import companies

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artisan#Honey#Candles#Food Drink
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Heights Classic Car Show returns July 21

It bills itself as the largest gathering of classic cars in the area and expects hundreds of classic cars from the 1920s through the 1980s to be on display on both sides of Harlem Avenue, from 122nd to 125th streets. It will cost $10 to register a car. There is...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
WIFR

92-year-old brings hundreds of entries to Stephenson County Fair

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - While most people Priscilla Knodle’s age are slowing down, the 92-year-old is doing just the opposite. Knodle has been entering in the Stephenson County Fair since she was a teenager, saying she first submitted baked goods in the home ec competition in the 1940′s. As the years passed, her blue ribbons accumulated and her entries increased.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Is There An Alligator In The Rock River?

In the past there have been alligators that have been caught in the Rock River. The last known case that was valid, was back in 2011. A child found the alligator near a nearby boat landing in South Beloit, in 2011. https://abc7chicago.com/archive/8467275/. There is also a manmade structure, that resembles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kingstonthisweek.com

Quarry proposed for McAdoo’s Lane in Kingston

KINGSTON — A local trucking and aggregate company is proposing a 43-hectare quarry on a set of industrial properties on McAdoo’s Lane. K. Mulrooney Trucking Ltd. outlined the proposal to the city’s planning committee Thursday night. The quarry would be built on seven properties owned by the...
KINGSTON, NY
WIFR

Postcards from Mike: Day one of the Alaska cruise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday is the first full day of a three and a half day cruise. Mike Garrigan and about 30 WIFR viewers boarded the Koningsdam in Vancouver Canada. About 2,000 people are on the ship with a 2,600 capacity, where they’ve enjoyed dining shows and a panoramic bar on the ships 12th floor.
ALASKA STATE
vernonhills.org

Butterfield Road to Close at RR Aug 1

The Canadian National Railroad has informed Lake County and Vernon Hills that repairs to the EJ&E crossing just north of Greenleaf will close Butterfield Road beginning August 1. The work is expected to be complete by August 5. Detours will be marked.
VERNON HILLS, IL
NBC Chicago

Harrison Ford's Childhood Home in Park Ridge Finds Buyer: See Inside

The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks. Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.
PARK RIDGE, IL
starvedrock.media

Rural Peru house destroyed by fire early Monday

An unoccupied rural farm house burned to the ground Monday morning north of Peru. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser is unsure of the cause, but knows the fire had a twenty minute headstart. Even with help from Earlville and Sublette, the house was totaled with only the foundation left. Rutishauser comments:
PERU, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy