Shabbona Farmer & Artisan Market

We might have discovered the most delicious chocolate on the planet, but there's a chance you didn't even know it existed. Spending an entire weekend rediscovering your city is always a good idea. This weekend my oldest niece, Madeline, spent the weekend with me and told me Saturday morning she...
OREGON – Don’t miss the Jack of all Trades and Jill’s too! Barn Sale July 21-24. After 25 years of having a fundraising sale, we think we have it right. We started out on our porch and after a few years when the barn was “remodeled” with cement floor and new windows, we moved into the barn. The last 4 years we have given the proceeds to Serenity Hospice and Home.
This summer I have been trying to get out as much as possible to really review so many restaurants that are on my list. Many of the restaurants that I have reviewed have lived up to my expectations, while many have been complete disappointments.
ROCKFORD — It’s not just the mustard, ketchup or buns that make up Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days — it’s the community. Karen Tilly, who serves as the public relations chairperson for Alpine Kiwanis, said they ordered 22,000 brats to be served at this year’s event.
A Vintage Pepsi Machine is for sale on Facebook Marketplace. It looks vintage, it looks used, and it looks...extra delicious! FACEBOOK. At first glance I thought, you know this would be cool to share with you guys...I always dreamed as a kid, to have my own pop machine someday. How cool would that be?
America is home to so many sacred sites, if you are looking to visit some of the most sacred sites in the country you have to come to the Land of Lincoln because Illinois is home to 2 of the 10 sacred sites worth seeing according to one travel website.
The DeKalb County 4H Fair will be held at the Sandwich Fair Grounds on August 5th – 7th. There are many areas and categories you can participate in. For a full rundown on the show itself, scheduled, rules and regulations, and categories, you can go to their website HERE.
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
It bills itself as the largest gathering of classic cars in the area and expects hundreds of classic cars from the 1920s through the 1980s to be on display on both sides of Harlem Avenue, from 122nd to 125th streets. It will cost $10 to register a car. There is...
Did you know oral care is the number one most neglected health necessity? Ask any dentist and they will tell you. Dental health goes far beyond your teeth. Inadequate oral care can affect your health in multiple ways. Mayo Clinic lists other problems that bad oral health can cause and it's shocking.
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - While most people Priscilla Knodle’s age are slowing down, the 92-year-old is doing just the opposite. Knodle has been entering in the Stephenson County Fair since she was a teenager, saying she first submitted baked goods in the home ec competition in the 1940′s. As the years passed, her blue ribbons accumulated and her entries increased.
In the past there have been alligators that have been caught in the Rock River. The last known case that was valid, was back in 2011. A child found the alligator near a nearby boat landing in South Beloit, in 2011. https://abc7chicago.com/archive/8467275/. There is also a manmade structure, that resembles...
This would be another "look at this abandoned place" article if it weren't for what happened inside the house. It would be surprising if there were no paranormal activity inside the home considering its history with death. Both interior and exterior photos of this abandoned property are creeping and cringy.
KINGSTON — A local trucking and aggregate company is proposing a 43-hectare quarry on a set of industrial properties on McAdoo’s Lane. K. Mulrooney Trucking Ltd. outlined the proposal to the city’s planning committee Thursday night. The quarry would be built on seven properties owned by the...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday is the first full day of a three and a half day cruise. Mike Garrigan and about 30 WIFR viewers boarded the Koningsdam in Vancouver Canada. About 2,000 people are on the ship with a 2,600 capacity, where they’ve enjoyed dining shows and a panoramic bar on the ships 12th floor.
The Canadian National Railroad has informed Lake County and Vernon Hills that repairs to the EJ&E crossing just north of Greenleaf will close Butterfield Road beginning August 1. The work is expected to be complete by August 5. Detours will be marked.
The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks. Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.
An unoccupied rural farm house burned to the ground Monday morning north of Peru. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser is unsure of the cause, but knows the fire had a twenty minute headstart. Even with help from Earlville and Sublette, the house was totaled with only the foundation left. Rutishauser comments:
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old autistic girl started hand-painting rocks and placing them in different areas, with the idea that whoever finds them takes it to a new place for someone else to find. Two months ago, Mariyah McKnight said had the idea to paint 15 “journey rocks” and hand them out across the […]
This is an incredible story going back almost 40 years. It involves friends with the same name and the same goal. The plot twist is they did not know they were headed towards the same achievement. If you're looking for motivation in life at this moment you need to read this.
