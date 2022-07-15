ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet the Wisconsin Democrats competing to take on incumbent GOP senator Ron Johnson

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout one in three Democratic voters remain...

Comments / 38

Uptowngirl55
3d ago

vote Blue if you care about women's reproductive rights & let's finally get Marijuana legalized bc it won't happen with these lame repub legislators

12
Hollow Misery
2d ago

johnson is a complete and utter failure ‼️ just like the ORANGE CANCER ‼️ LOCK them UP ‼️ LOCK them UP ‼️

8
fanopack
2d ago

Why's Ron wearing a mask? Must be getting ready to commit another robbery!

7
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association's endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake.Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them.Michels' campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn't endorsed anyone in the GOP...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Johnson raises more than all Democrats

MILWAUKEE -- Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson collected about $7 million in donations during the second quarter - more than all four of the Democrats running against him combined - although Democrat Alex Lasry did loan his campaign $6.5 million of his own money. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reports...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin democratic candidates hold debate ahead of state primary

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is three weeks away from the August primary election. In preparation, five democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate took the stage Sunday, July 17 at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre in Milwaukee for the first debate of the campaign season. The five democrats that debated Sunday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Incumbent#Wisconsin#Politics#Election State#Gop
captimes.com

GOP attorney general candidates clash over open records request

A five-month-old open records request has become a point of contention in Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general primary. Attorney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow says the response (or lack thereof) shows that Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney can’t be trusted to serve as an expert on open government. Toney says his office — like other district attorneys’ — is doing its best to balance records requests with prosecutorial duties, all with limited resources.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

Wisconsin secretary of state outraised by GOP opponent

MADISON — Wisconsin’s longtime Democratic secretary of state said Thursday he’s not worried about a Republican opponent outraising him more than 6-to-1, saying he’s not soliciting donations because he doesn’t believe in “big-money spending.”. Wisconsin's secretary of state has been a sleepy position for...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
Glamour

‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor candidate won't rule out decertification

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who has Donald Trump’s endorsement won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the battleground state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional. Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp, told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election results. Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
WEAU-TV 13

Judge rules against Wisconsin prisons over visitation policy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has ruled against the state prison system, saying its COVID-19 visitor policy that barred Catholic clergy from meeting with inmates for more than a year violated state law and the state constitution’s guarantee of religious freedom. The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a lawsuit in 2021 demanding state corrections officials relax COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit inmates. The policy was in place from March 13, 2020, until June 21, 2021. Jefferson County Circuit Judge William Hue ruled in favor of the archdiocese, saying the Department of Corrections did not give proper consideration to religious interests in denying them access.

