Upper Sandusky, OH

Obituary for Dorothy E. Hall

 3 days ago

Dorothy E. Hall age 94 of Upper Sandusky, died at Wyandot Co. Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on July 14, 2022. She was born March 1, 1928 in Wyandot County to the late Grant and Edith (Alspach) Yeater. Dorothy married Elmer L. Hall on December 3, 1948, he preceded...

