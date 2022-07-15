Obituary for Dorothy E. Hall

BUCYRUS—Here are the 2022 Crawford County Jr. Fair Royalty applicants. The contest will take place Monday, July 18th at 3 PM in the Youth Building. Autumn Thoroughman is the daughter of Virgil and Toni Thoroughman. She is 14 years old and is in the Mt. Zion Buckeyes 4-H Club. This fall Autumn will be a sophomore at Wynford High School. Autumn has participated in student council, color guard, softball, cheer and is on the honor roll. This year Autumn is taking a photography, scrapbooking, and alpaca project. She enjoys spending time with her alpaca Cassie. Autumn also enjoys spending time with her grandparents, playing with her cat Eddie, shopping, and art.
