SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of a Southfield woman and her husband found separately a day apart, has officially been ruled a murder-suicide. Police were called to the home of Patrese Sayas on Avon Lane for a welfare check early this month -- after she failed to show up for her job as a DMC nurse for three days. Other family members couldn't reach her, either.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO